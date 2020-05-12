Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Market To Gain Excellent Growth | ABB, Johnson Electric, BorgWarner Inc., Bosch, DENSO, Rockwell Automation

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Market” with detailed supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, threats, application, futuristic market scenario, major drivers and restraints. Table of contents, 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics included in the report helps understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. This market analysis enables readers to address a wide range of business issues and come to logical conclusions that can be used for making well-informed decisions also this study opens a discussion about the changing economy, governing policies, and political shifts that are expected to shape the market. This research report uses a range of steps for collecting, recording, analysing and interpreting market data to make all critical business decisions.

Leading Players of Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market are ABB, Johnson Electric, BorgWarner Inc., Bosch, DENSO, Rockwell Automation, AMETEK, WEG, maxon motor, Danaher Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., DENSO Europe, Toshiba International Corporation, Nidec Motor Corporation, ElectroCraft, Dr. Fritz Faulhaber, WEG Electric Corp. (USA), WEG Europe, ARC Systems, Inc. and others.

Global Fractional horsepower (FHP) motor Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand and production of household and commercial appliances.

Get Exclusive Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts

Recent Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017, DENSO CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to merge and integrate the business divisions of ASMO Co. Ltd. This merger will help in better business operations for small motors and motor systems for the automobile segment.

In January 2016, ElectroCraft, Inc. announced the launch of “RPX22” and “RPX32”, thereby expanding their brushless DC motors offering. These products are significantly compact without compensating on the power rating and output and will be available for customizations according to the need and demands of the consumer.

Key Players

Key Segmentation of Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Motors Market

By Type (AC, DC),

Phase (Single-Phase, Three-Phase),

End-User (Automotive & Transportation, Household & Commercial Appliances, Medical & Healthcare Devices, Industrial, Building & Construction, HVAC, Water & Wastewater, Pulp & Paper, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Market

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Fractional Horsepower (FHP)

Global Fractional Horsepower (FHP) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Table Of Contents Is Available [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-fractional-horsepower-fhp-motors-market

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald