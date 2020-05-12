Composite Adhesives Market 2020-2026 | 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Integra Adhesives, SIKA AG, Arkema Group

The Research Insights has added a new statistical data titled as Composite Adhesives market. This report uses effective approaches such as primary and secondary techniques for research and developments in Adhesives and sealants domain. It gives a detailed description of the market by using different analytical procedures that are inculcated to find out the desired data about the target market.

Composite adhesives are the substance applied to bind the composites to themselves and to numerous different substrates. They are available in different forms such as liquid, paste, and film. Adhesives are categorized into two types based on the number of components. Two-component adhesives are made up of resin and hardener and can be cured at room temperature or at elevated temperatures.

Top Key Players:

3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Integra Adhesives, SIKA AG, Arkema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, LORD Corporation, and Illinois Tool Works, Inc

Growing popularity of composites in different end-use industries owing to its high strength to weight ratio, low cost, and easy fabrication is expected to be the key driver of the global composite adhesives market. Demand for composite adhesives is increasing also due to the growing usage of composites in wind energy production. As composites are of less weight, they are employed in rotor blades of windmills.

Composite Adhesives Market: Segmentation Overview—

By Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By Applications:

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Aerospace

Wind Energy

Others

The global regions, having higher potential such as Japan, China, North America, Asia Pacific, and India are included in the Composite Adhesives market report, to give an outline of geographic scope. Different aspects, such as GDP, and productivity are elaborated by using graphical representation.

