Canned/Ambient Food Manufacturing Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Canned/Ambient Food Manufacturing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The fruit and vegetables canning, pickling, and drying manufacturing market consists of sales of canned, pickled, and dried vegetables, fruits and specialty foods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce canned, pickled, and dried vegetables, fruits and specialty foods. These establishments may package the dried or dehydrated ingredients they make along with other purchased ingredients. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Major players in the global canned/ambient food product manufacturing market include Bolton Group, ConAgra Foods, Del Monte, Kraft Heinz, General Mills.

The Canned/ambient food product manufacturing market expected to reach a value of nearly $414.7 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The growth in the canned/ambient food product manufacturing market is due to emerging markets growth, increase in disposable income and improved earning capacity.

However, the market for canned/ambient food product manufacturing is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as health scares, tax increases, talent crunch and changing consumer preferences.

To focus on marketing and other core operations, fruit and vegetable canning companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing operations to contract manufacturing companies as the major trends witnessed in the global canned/ambient food product manufacturing market.

The global canned /ambient food product manufacturing market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The canned/ambient food product manufacturing market is segmented into fruit and vegetable canning, specialty canning, dried and dehydrated food manufacturing.

By Geography – The global canned/ambient food product manufacturing is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-pacific canned/ambient food product manufacturing market accounts the largest share in the global canned/ambient food product manufacturing market.

