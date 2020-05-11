Vehicle Retarder Market Size 2018-2023| Voith, ZF, Scania, Telma, Jacobs, Klam, TBK, Shaanxi Fast, SORL, Terca, Hongquan, CAMA

A research report on “Vehicle Retarder Market – By Product Type (Electric Retarders, Hydraulic Retarder), By Application (18-55 MT, 55-100 MT, >100 MT) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Vehicle Retarder market. In competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

Vehicle Retarder Market at both global and regional level. The report provides an analysis of 6 years, in which 2017 is the base year, 2018 as an estimated year and 2019-2023 is forecasted period. The report consists of overall market size in 2017 and its anticipated growth in further 6 years. It gives grasp about the high demanding region for Vehicle Retarder market. It also includes the factors that drive the growth of the market along with emerging and current opportunities. The competitor’s strategies for long-term and short-term goals are also a key part of this research methodology.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Vehicle Retarder market is categorized into different segments, which are By Product Type and By Application.

By Product Type

On the basis of Product Type, the market is fractioned into Electric retarders, Hydraulic retarder segments. Electric retarders sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Vehicle Retarder market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

By Application

Additionally, the Application segment includes sub-segments such as 18-55 MT, 55-100 MT, >100 MT. 18-55 M segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Vehicle Retarder market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the predicted interval, i.e. 2019-2024.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include Voith, ZF, Scania, Telma, Jacobs, Klam, TBK, Shaanxi Fast, SORL, Terca, Hongquan, CAMA, Others Major & Niche Key Players. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Vehicle Retarder market by the following segments:

– By Product Type

– By Application

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle East & African Vehicle Retarder market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.



Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Vehicle Retarder Market

3. Global Vehicle Retarder Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Vehicle Retarder Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Vehicle Retarder Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Vehicle Retarder Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Electric retarders

9.5. Hydraulic retarder

10. Global Vehicle Retarder Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. 18-55 MT

10.5. 55-100 MT

10.6. >100 MT

11. Geographical Analysis

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America Vehicle Retarder Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

11.2.1. By Product Type

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Country

11.2.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

11.2.3.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

11.2.3.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.2.3.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

11.3. Europe Vehicle Retarder Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

11.3.1. By Product Type

11.3.2. By Application

11.3.3. By Country

11.3.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.3.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.3.3.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.3.3.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4. Asia Pacific Vehicle Retarder Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.4.1. By Product Type

11.4.2. By Application

11.4.3. By Country

11.4.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.4.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.4.3.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.4.3.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

11.4.3.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.5. Latin America Vehicle Retarder Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.5.1. By Product Type

11.5.2. By Application

11.5.3. By Country

11.5.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

11.5.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

11.5.3.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.5.3.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.5.3.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

11.6. Middle East & Africa Vehicle Retarder Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.6.1. By Product Type

11.6.2. By Application

11.6.3. By Geography

11.6.3.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

11.6.3.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

11.6.3.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.6.3.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.6.3.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

11.6.3.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

Continue….

