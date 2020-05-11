Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026

The Global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) market is valued at 281.1 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 348.9 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Top Key Players: Solvay, Halocarbon, SRF, Sinochem, Bluestar, Shandong Xingfu, Zhenfu New Materials, Nantong Baokai, Anhui Jinao, etc.

Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is an rganofluorine compound with the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor similar to vinegar, but stronger in acidity. Since it was discovered in 1922, trifluoroacetic acid has proved to be a significant chemical with very distinctive properties. TFA is widely used in organic chemistry for various purposes.

Trifluoroacetic acid is a wildly used intermediate for pharmaceutical and pesticide. One of the raw materials is hydrofluoric acid. So, the price of hydrofluoric acid has a major impact on that of trifluoroacetic acid. Also equipment used in factory must be taked anti-fluoro measures.

Segment by Type

99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)

99.9% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)

Other

Segment by Application

Medical Intermediates

Pesticide Intermediates

Others

Regions Are covered By Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Report

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

