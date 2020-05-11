Surgical Glue Market Booming Worldwide with Leading Players| Baxter International Inc, C.R. Bard Inc, Cohera Medical Inc, CryoLife Inc

A research report on “Surgical Glue Market – By Product Type (Fibrin Sealant, Cyanoacrylate, Collagen-based Compound, Glutaraldehyde Glue, Hydrogel, Others), By Application (Cardiac Surgery, General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Urological Surgery, Wound Management, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Opportunity & Forecast 2018-2023” has been recently produced by Kay Dee Market Insights. The report is categorized in different parts, such as market dynamics, market sizing, competitive analysis and more. Different analytical methods such as Porter’s analysis, PEST analysis and more have been used to get a 360° analysis of the global Surgical Glue market. In the competitive landscape part, KD Market Insights has focused on company profiling, market positioning, market share analysis and more.

Surgical Glue market at both the global and regional levels. The report provides an analysis of 6 years, in which 2017 is the base year, 2018 as an estimated year and 2019-2023 is forecasted period. The report consists of the overall market size in 2017 and its anticipated growth in a further 6 years. It gives a grasp about the high demanding region for Surgical Glue. It also includes the factors that drive the growth of the market along with emerging and current opportunities. The competitor’s strategies for long-term and short-term goals are also a key part of this research methodology.

Segmentation Analysis:

The Surgical Glue market is categorized into different segments, which are By Product Type, By Application and By End-Use.

By Product Type

On the basis of Product Type, the market is fractioned into Fibrin Sealant, Cyanoacrylate, Collagen-based Compound, Glutaraldehyde Glue, Hydrogel, Other segments. Fibrin Sealant sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Surgical Glue market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

By Application

Additionally, the Application segment includes sub-segments such as Cardiac Surgery, General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Urological Surgery, Wound Management, Others. Cardiac Surgery segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

By End-use

On the basis of End-use, the market is fractioned into Hospitals, Clinics and Other segments. Hospital sub-segment captured around XX% market share of the Surgical Glue market in 2018. The segment is poised to develop a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the said period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America regions. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The Asia Pacific Surgical Glue market was calculated at USD XX Billion in 2018 and is poised to thrive at a pace of XX% CAGR over the predicted interval, i.e. 2019-2024.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the major players operating in the market include.

Competitive Landscape

– Advanced Medical Solutions Group

– Baxter International Inc

– C.R. Bard Inc

– Cardinal Health Inc

– Cohera Medical Inc

– CryoLife Inc

– Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co

– Johnson & Johnson

– Medtronic

– Takeda Pharmaceutical

– Others Major & Niche Key Players

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Surgical Glue market by the following segments:

– By Product Type

– By Application

– By End-Use

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North American, European, Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle East & African Surgical Glue market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Surgical Glue Market

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Surgical Glue Market

3. Global Surgical Glue Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Surgical Glue Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Surgical Glue Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Surgical Glue Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

9.4. Fibrin Sealant

9.5. Cyanoacrylate

9.6. Collagen-based Compound

9.7. Glutaraldehyde Glue

9.8. Hydrogel

9.9. Others

10. Global Surgical Glue Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

10.4. Cardiac Surgery

10.5. General Surgery

10.6. Gynecological Surgery

10.7. Neurosurgery

10.8. Orthopedic Surgery

10.9. Plastic Surgery

10.10. Urological Surgery

10.11. Wound Management

10.12. Others

11. Global Surgical Glue Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-Use

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-Use

11.3. BPS Analysis, By End-Use

11.4. Hospitals

11.5. Clinics

11.6. Others

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Surgical Glue Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product Type

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By End-Use

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Surgical Glue Market Size (USD Million) & Volume, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product Type

12.3.2. By Application

12.3.3. By End-Use

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Surgical Glue Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Product Type

12.4.2. By Application

12.4.3. By End-Use

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Surgical Glue Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Product Type

12.5.2. By Application

12.5.3. By End-Use

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.6. Middle East & Africa Surgical Glue Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.1. By Product Type

12.6.2. By Application

12.6.3. By End-Use

12.6.4. By Geography

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

Continue….

