Sodium Sulphate Market: Report Highlights The Competitive Scenario With Impact Of Drivers And Challenges

From 12,336.5 kilotons in 2018, the global sodium sulphate market is predicted to reach 15,400.0 kilotons by 2024, exhibiting a 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019­­­­–2024). The major drivers of the market are the rising use of this salt as a raw material in the manufacturing of numerous products, such as glass, soaps and detergents, textile chemicals, and in the Kraft process of paper pulping.

Based on type, the bifurcations of the sodium sulphate market are natural and synthetic. The synthetically prepared sodium sulphate registered the sales volume of more than 5,000 kilotons in 2018. Further, in the forecast period, the synthetic bifurcation is projected to witness significant demand due to the rising production of synthetic salt as a by-product of various industrial processes, such as the production of hydrochloric acid.\

Among all the regions, namely North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the fastest growth with more than a 3.0% volume CAGR in the sodium sulphate market. This can be ascribed to the exponential production and consumption of sodium sulphate in China for various industrial applications. Further, due to the surplus production of this salt, China is also its leading exporter in the world. In China, the major share of sodium sulphate production is done in Jiangsu province, which is a major factor boosting the trade in the region.

