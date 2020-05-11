Smart Lock Market Set for Rapid Growth : Spectrum Brands, Salto Systems S.L., Onity, Inc.,ASSA ABLOY, Allegion plc, dormakaba, Cansec Systems Ltd.

Smart Lock Market research report acts as a precious backbone for the expansion of industry. The report has been generated with the comprehensive Smart Lock Market insights and analysis that offers superior perspective of the market place. The Smart Lock Market report provides CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. Market definition included in the report provides the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the Smart Lock Market. Market segmentation has also been carried out extensively based on a variety of parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

The global smart lock market size is estimated at USD 16.34 billion by 2028. It is expected to witness a phenomenal CAGR of 60.5%.

Rising adoption of connected home solutions and soaring need to establish connectivity across all electronic devices in users’ houses as a consequence of growing penetration of smart homes are among the key trends escalating Smart Lock Market growth.

Some of the key industry participants are ASSA ABLOY, Allegion plc, dormakaba Group, Spectrum Brands, Salto Systems S.L., Onity, Inc., Cansec Systems Ltd., Gantner Electronic GmbH, Master Lock Company LLC, MIWA Lock Co., SAMSUNG, Amadas Industries, SentriLock, LLC and Foshan Junteng.

The Smart Lock market report categorizes the breakdown of global data by manufacturers, region, type and application, and also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, Smart Lock Market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Smart Lock helps customers to supervise and improve risks of corporate resistance. The report presents market competition circumstance among the sellers and firms profile, also, price analysis and value chain characteristics are covered in this report.

Smart Lock Market Segment

Smart Lock Market, by Lock Type:

Deadbolts Lever Handles Padlocks Other Locks (Knob locks, rim/mortise locks and rim cylinders, and rim latch locks)

Smart Lock Market, by Communication Protocol

Bluetooth Wi-Fi Other Protocols (Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, and NFC, among others)

Smart Lock Market, by Vertical

Commercial Residential Institution & Government Industrial

Smart Lock Market Region Coverage – Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

