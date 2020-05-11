Reusable Water Bottle Market Overview by Rising Trends and Demands 2019 to 2026

Latest Report added to database “Global Reusable Water Bottle Market Trends & Forecast 2019-2026” by Data Bridge Market Research

Global reusable water bottle market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.86 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the improvements in the overall living standards of the population, along with various innovations in the product offerings by the manufacturers to combine different materials in their production process.

The Major players profiled in this report include CamelBak; Brita, LP; Klean Kanteen; Tupperware; Sigg; AQUASANA, INC.; Thermos L.L.C.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT, LLC; O2COOL, LLC; Zhejiang Hals Vacuum Vessel Co., Ltd.; Nathan Sports; Cool Gear International, LLC; BKR; Soma; HYDAWAY Collapsible Water Bottles; LOCK&LOCK Co., Ltd.; Zojirushi America Corporation; Hydro Flask; Chilly’s Bottles; GEM-WATER; STANLEY; HydraPak, LLC; Cascade Designs, Inc. among others.

By Product Type (Plain, Insulated, Filtered, Collapsible, Infuser, Growlers, Others),

Size (8-12 Oz., 16-27 Oz., 32 Oz., 40 Oz., 64 Oz., 1 Gallon & Above),

Material Type (Glass, Metal, Polymer, Silicone, Plastic),

Distribution Network (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Independent Stores, Retail Stores, Departmental Stores, Online Sales, E-Commerce, Others),

Primary Usage (Everyday, Sports, Travel, Others)

The REUSABLE WATER BOTTLE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, JJJJound announced the launch of reusable water bottles available in seven different variations produced from reusable plastic and metal that have been incorporated with the brand’s logo. This launch has been announced to tackle the significant rise in the volume of single-use plastic bottles in the environment

In June 2019, All Market Inc. announced the launch of “Ever & Ever”, a new brand dealing in aluminum packaged water. This brand is being commercialized with a focus on reducing the usage of single-use plastic bottles, and this is evident in their product offerings being aluminum packaging systems that are completely recyclable

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing awareness amongst the population regarding the environment and the negative impacts of single-use plastics is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of various marketing campaigns and awareness programs against the use of plastics is also expected to boost the market growth

Concerns regarding lack of convenience of these products, as they require higher maintenance; this factor is expected to negatively impact the growth of the market

Higher costs of these bottles as compared to conventional products is expected to hinder the market growth

