Polymer Emulsions Market 2020 Research And Global Outlook to 2025

The Polymer Emulsions Market Report contains in-depth information on key drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends, and market impact. The Polymer Emulsions Market report also provides data on the company and operations, information on pricing; branding strategies, and target customers for the Polymer Emulsions market, list of distributors/traders offered by the company.

Market Overview:

The market for polymer emulsions is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the growing awareness with regard to the Volatile Organic Compound (VOC), growing construction activities, and government regulations. On the flip side, environmental regulations on butadiene is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.

– The paints & coatings segment dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period with growing demand from industries, such as construction, automotive, and general industrial.

– The emerging market for bio-based emulsion polymers is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with growing construction activities, increasing automotive production, and robust demand for packaging materials in the region.

Top Companies in the Polymer Emulsions Market: Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Clariant AG, Cytec Solvay Group, DIC Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Dow, Eni SpA, JSR Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Allnex, Reichhold Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Synthomer plc, Wacker Chemie AG and others.

Regional Analysis:

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Polymer Emulsions market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe, Asia pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa.

The Polymer Emulsions market report profiles some of the leading players in the global market for the purpose of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the industry as well as the growth opportunities in the market. The report also discusses the strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold on the industry. The business overview and financial overview of each of the companies have been analysed.

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Segment Dominated the Demand

– Paints & coatings industry stands to be the largest consumer of polymer emulsion. Paints & coatings are extensively used in industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

– In the building and construction industry, emulsion polymers are used in the manufacturing process of architectural paints, high scrub interior paints, exterior paints for high durability and wet adhesion, deck and trim paints, and stains and elastomeric coatings.

– Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for polymer emulsion for application in architectural paints & coatings production.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing huge residential and commercial construction projects due to growing housing needs, and noticeable growth opportunities prevailing in the region.

– In the Middle East, the government’s efforts to develop non-oil industries is leading to investments in industries, such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, which has further driven the demand and investments into commercial infrastructure.

– North America has also witnessed a noticeable increase in residential construction and renovation projects in the country.

– Besides in global automotive industry, though production declined in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop & launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.

– Hence, all such trends are likely to increase demand and production in the paints & coatings market, which is further anticipated to drive the demand for raw materials, like polymer emulsions.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. The demand for products, such as paints, coatings, and adhesives have been increasing from the end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging.

– Countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia have numerous construction projects and investments planned, which is expected to increase the demand for architectural paints, coatings, and adhesives.

– Countries, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Malaysia have recorded noticeable growth in automotive production.

– China, the world’s largest automotive producer, has plans to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025.

– Besides, in the cosmetic & personal care industry, the demand is increasing at a noticeable rate in the region, with cultural change, the influence of western culture, increased cosmetic demand from the youth population, and rising women employment. With this, the market players in this market are increasing investments and production, which is further driving the demand for raw materials, including polymer emulsion.

– Hence, all such favorable market trends are likely to drive the growth of the polymer emulsion market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

