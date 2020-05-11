Polymer Concrete Market Analysis includes Size, Demand, Applications, Key Insights 2020 to 2025

The Polymer Concrete Market Report contains in-depth information on key drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends, and market impact. The Polymer Concrete Market report also provides data on the company and operations, information on pricing; branding strategies, and target customers for the Polymer Concrete market, list of distributors/traders offered by the company.

Market Overview:

The market for polymer concrete is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied is the increasing need for chemical resistant construction material and increasing overlay projects in North America

– The recovery of the construction industry in Europe is likely to act as an opportunity for the market.

– North America dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as United States, Canada, etc.

Top Companies in the Polymer Concrete Market: ACO Group of Companies, Arizona Polymer Flooring Inc., BASF SE, Dudick Inc., Forte Composites Inc., Interplastic Corp., Kwik Bond Polymers, Metrocast Corp., Napsco Inc., Polycare, TPP Manufacturing SDN BHD, ULMA Architectural Solutions and others.

Regional Analysis:

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Polymer Concrete market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe, Asia pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa.

The Polymer Concrete market report profiles some of the leading players in the global market for the purpose of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the industry as well as the growth opportunities in the market. The report also discusses the strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold on the industry. The business overview and financial overview of each of the companies have been analysed.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Asphalt Pavement

– Asphalt concrete is commonly used to surface roads, parking lots, airports, as well as dams. Owing to the advancements in the construction industry, polymers are added to modify viscoelastic behavior of the asphalt cement.

– Polymer modified hot mix asphalt cement is being used majorly in the growing road network. The primary benefit of using these high-performance asphalts is improved rutting resistance, with less thermal (cold-temperature) cracking and overall improved mixture durability being the secondary benefits.

– Additionally, some modified binders provide improved stripping (moisture damage) resistance. Elastomers (rubbers or elastics) and plastomers (plastics) are the most commonly used types. Styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) and styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) are frequently used elastomers.

– International Energy Agencys (IEA) analysis of infrastructure requirements, stated that, since 2000, global roadway network length increased by approximately 12 million lane_km.

– China and India accounted for more than half of the paved lane additions, globally. Paved lane_kilometer accounted for 53% of the total global road lane_kilometer in the recent past. The fraction of paved roads are expected to increase in the coming years, thereby, increasing the demand for polymer concrete in asphalt pavement applications, driven by the increasing road traffic. It is expected that the global road traffic activity will be more than double, to nearly 43 trillion annual vehicle kilometers, by 2050.

– Moreover, global road capital construction, reconstruction, and operations and maintenance costs for 2050, are by far the largest infrastructure spending, with annual capital costs mounting up to 1.1 trillion USD over the next 20 years, as developing countries are aiming to ramp up roadway construction to meet the travel demand.

– Annual global reconstruction of roads is estimated to increase from 400 USD billion to 700 USD billion, by 2050. Owing to the aforementioned trends, the demand for polymer concrete is expected to increase, during the forecast period for asphalt pavements.

United States to Dominate the North America Region

– The United States is expected to hold the largest share of the market as it accounted for 70% of the market share, in terms of revenue.

– The major reason for the growth of the industry in this region includes growing construction activities, new bridges in Clinton, Beaver, Clearfield, etc., and rising road construction activities.

– The construction industry in the United States is expected to rise by around 5% in the forecast period.

– Residential construction for single families witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. Geographically, the southern region of the country is expected to have the highest growth of nearly 6%, followed by the West, the Midwest, and Northeast regions.

– The healthcare construction to is expected to rise by around 5%, followed by industrial construction at 4%. Construction in the commercial sector is expected to rise by 2%, with office construction, taking the lead at around 6%, followed by retail construction at 1%.

– Due to the aforementioned factors, the demand for polymer concrete is expected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

