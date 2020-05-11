Phosphate Bronze Wire Market Size In Terms Of Volume And Value 2026

Phosphor bronze is an alloy of copper, phosphorus, and tin. The phosphorus in the alloy increases its stiffness and wear resistance, whereas the tin increases its corrosion resistance and strength. Phosphor bronze alloys are distinguished for their low co-efficient of friction, strength, fine grain, and toughness. The phosphorus in the alloy decreases viscosity, thereby making the molten alloy cleaner and easier to cast and reducing the grain boundaries stuck between crystallites. Phosphate bronze wires are used in applications that require resistance against chemicals, wear, and fatigue. For example, bolts and springs and propellers in ships. They are also used in dental bridges and nonferrous spring alloys. Demand for phosphate bronze wires is high primarily due to their moderate cost, high electric conductivity, and physical properties. Moreover, the wires can be molded into a wide variety of shapes, which makes them ideal for use in electrical contacts, springs, and a range of wire forms. Phosphate bronze wires offer many advantages over the more expensive beryllium copper. Furthermore, phosphate bronze wires are used in cryogenics, where the wires’ combination of low thermal conductivity and fair electrical conductivity permits the creation of electrical connections to devices at ultra-low temperature without the addition of excessive heat.

Phosphate bronze wires are also used in numerous niche applications such as electromagnetic interference shielding, security paper, electrical parts of products, cloth filters and belts, house architecture, and wind tunnels for testing airplane aerodynamics. Many factories use bronze belts or other phosphate bronze wire mesh owing to their numerous beneficial properties such as low thermal conductivity and electrical conductivity. Phosphate bronze wires are also utilized in the paper industry, where they can be up to 6 meters wide, which is a huge benefit for the industry.

The global phosphate bronze wire market can be segmented based on type, application, end- use, and region. In terms of type, the global phosphate bronze wire market can be divided into CuSn5, CuSn6, and CuSn8. Based on application, the global phosphate bronze wire market can be classified into power transmission, communication, musical instruments, and others. In terms of end-use, the global phosphate bronze wire market can be segmented into industrial, construction, and others.

Based on region, the global phosphate bronze wire market can be segmented into Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and North America. North America dominated the phosphate bronze wire market in 2016, closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The U.S. held a prominent share of the phosphate bronze wire market in North America in 2016 and is estimated to remain a dominant country of the phosphate bronze wire market in the region during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market in the U.S. is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future due to expansion of the shipping and construction industries in the country. The phosphate bronze wire market in Asia Pacific is also projected to be very attractive during the forecast period due to expansion opportunities offered by developing economies of the region. Furthermore, the construction industry in Latin America is anticipated to augment the phosphate bronze wire market in the region in the near future.

Key players operating in the global phosphate bronze wire market include Ametek, NBM Metals, Brim Electronics, Chaplin Wire, Well Fore Special Wire Corporation, Loos and Company, Ken-Tron, Little Falls Alloy, California Fine Wire, Olin Corporation, Daburn Electronics & Cable, Standard Wire & Cables, and Gibbs Wire.

