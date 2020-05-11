Paints and Coatings Additives Market Global Insights and Trends, Forecast 2020 to 2025

The Paints And Coatings Additives Market Report contains in-depth information on key drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends, and market impact. The Paints And Coatings Additives Market report also provides data on the company and operations, information on pricing; branding strategies, and target customers for the Paints And Coatings Additives market, list of distributors/traders offered by the company.

Market Overview:

The market for paints & coatings additives market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the market studied is the increased demand for architectural coatings.

– Increasing demand for rheology modifiers in various industries is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in China and India.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744929/paints-and-coatings-additives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Instanews&Mode=PK67

Top Companies in the Paints And Coatings Additives Market: AGC Inc, Altana, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF SE, Cabot Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd, Dow, Dynea AS, Eastman Chemical Company, Elementis PLC, Evonik Industries AG, K-Tech Limited, Momentive, Nouryon, Solvay, The Lubrizol Corporation and others.

Regional Analysis:

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Paints And Coatings Additives market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe, Asia pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa.

The Paints And Coatings Additives market report profiles some of the leading players in the global market for the purpose of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the industry as well as the growth opportunities in the market. The report also discusses the strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold on the industry. The business overview and financial overview of each of the companies have been analysed.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744929/paints-and-coatings-additives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=Instanews&Mode=PK67

Key Market Trends:

Architectural Segment to Dominate the Market

– The architectural segment includes additives used in coatings for commercial purposes, such as office buildings, warehouses, retail convenience stores, shopping malls, and residential buildings.

– Some of the majorly used additives for architectural coatings include rheological modifiers, defoamers, dispersants, and wetting agents.

– In general, the additives used for architectural coatings help in enhancing surface properties, stabilizing pigment, enhancing wetting and dispersing properties and defoaming properties, etc.

– The increasing demand for decorative coatings in houses, for greater aesthetics, is estimated to boost the demand for paint and coating additives in architectural coatings at a significant rate in the next few years.

– Thus, the demand for paints and coatings is increasing, in turn having a direct impact on the additives market.

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the Middle East & Africa Region

– Saudi Arabia is aiming for the development of its paints and coatings sector, and is on the way to become the center for paints and coatings supply chain in the Middle Eastern region, leveraging its easy access to key feedstock, production of basic molecules, and access to the regional market.

– Saudi Arabia has a persistent expedition in making some of the tallest, largest, and biggest structures. The paints and coatings industry in the country is expected to register a steady growth in coming years, as the construction industry is poised to witness sturdy growth in the forthcoming years, in turn, augmenting the demand for coating additives.

– According to the Major Building Expo in Riyadh, the Saudi construction industry is poised for tremendous growth over the next five years, with 700 new projects set to be launched in the coming next months and targeted for completion by 2022. The value of Saudi Arabias 2018 construction projects has surged to USD 284.3 billion.

– Saudi Build took place amid increased construction activities, especially in the industrial and commercial sectors in the local market, in keeping with the goals of the National Transformation Program 2020 and Saudi Vision 2030.

– Furthermore, residential units, the city will comprise commercial and retail centers, and health and educational services. The city will also have modern transportation links, including its own private airport and seaport.

– Such initiatives by the government are expected to rapidly boost the construction industry, further boosting the consumption of coating, and in turn, coating additives in the construction sector.

– The aforementioned factors are expected to boost the consumption of coating additives in the industrial sector over the coming years.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected])

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports provides and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald