Nano-enabled Packaging Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends by 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include 3M, BASF SE, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Danaflex nano, Amcor plc, Honeywell International Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., Sealed Air, PPG Industries, Inc., Sidel, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Klöckner Pentaplast, Crown, others

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market

Nano-enabled packaging is the result of a development in the packaging industry. Nano-enabled packaging utilizes nano-materials with a size of less than 100 nanometers to produce packaging materials. Nano-enabled packaging is widely used in food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging and has shown strong market acceptance. Nano-enabled packaging has a longer shelf life for perishable food and drinks.

Nano-enabled packaging has been shown to enhance qualities such as color and flavour quality of packaged food. This improves the absorption and bioavailability of nutrients in meat. Nanoclay and titanium nitride have the highest uses among the numerous nanoparticles used in this field. Nanoclay is the most commonly used material owing to its low availability and use in common thermoplastics such as PET, polypropylene, nylon and polyolefin thermoplastics.

Nano-enabled packaging market is expected to reach USD 105.06 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of nano-enabled packaging market is attributed to growing demand for packaged food products across the globe.

The growing demand from the food and beverage industry for effective packaging material to minimize deterioration and product extension along with digitization of food records is expected to drive nano-enabled packaging market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Conducts Overall NANO-ENABLED PACKAGING Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Technology (Active Packaging, Intelligent & Smart Packaging, Controlled Release Packaging),

Application (Bakery products, Meat products, Beverages, Fruit and vegetables, Prepared foods, Others),

Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Consumer Electronics, Personal Care, Others)

Nano-enabled Packaging Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Asia-Pacific dominates the nano-enabled packaging market with the highest market share.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

After reading the Nano-enabled Packaging market report, readers can:



Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global Nano-enabled Packaging market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Nano-enabled Packaging market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Nano-enabled Packaging market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Nano-enabled Packaging market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Nano-enabled Packaging market player.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Nano-enabled Packaging market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Nano-enabled Packaging market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Nano-enabled Packaging Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Nano-enabled Packaging Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Nano-enabled Packaging Revenue by Countries

10 South America Nano-enabled Packaging Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Nano-enabled Packaging by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Customization Available: Global Nano-enabled Packaging Market

