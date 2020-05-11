Middle East and Africa Polyvinyl Chloride Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Berger Paints Emirates Ltd, Caparol

The Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Report contains in-depth information on key drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends, and market impact. The Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market report also provides data on the company and operations, information on pricing; branding strategies, and target customers for the Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market, list of distributors/traders offered by the company.

Market Overview:

The Middle East & Africa polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is expected to register a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. PVC is strong and lightweight, durable to weathering, rotting, chemical corrosion and abrasion, versatile, and easy to use, as it can be cut, shaped, welded, and joined in any style.

– Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing use of plastics to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel economy, growing demand from the construction industry, and increasing applications in the healthcare industry

– However, hazardous impacts on humans and the environment are expected to majorly hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The accelerating usage of electric vehicles and PVC recycling are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Regional Analysis:

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe, Asia pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa.

The Middle East & Africa Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) market report profiles some of the leading players in the global market for the purpose of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the industry as well as the growth opportunities in the market. The report also discusses the strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold on the industry. The business overview and financial overview of each of the companies have been analysed.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Construction Industry

– PVC pipes have been used in building and construction for over 60 years, as they offer valuable energy saving during production, low-cost distribution, and a safe, maintenance-free lifetime of service. These pipes are widely used for pipeline systems for water, waste, and drainage as these pipes suffer no build-up, scaling, corrosion, or pitting and they provide smooth surfaces reducing energy requirements for pumping.

– The high-performance, low-cost PVC materials have made it possible to manufacture present day single-use devices, such as tubes, containers, and syringes. This material has minimized the risk of life-threatening infections that spread through unsterilized medical devices.

– Presently, about 40% of all the medical devices are made from PVC; it is the only material that guarantees performance and quality demanded by medical professionals and regulatory bodies.

– In the medical devices market, PVC is primarily used for flexible tubing and containers, which are used for blood donation sets and components for urine products. Such similar factors are driving the Middle East & African PVC market.

Saudi Arabia to Dominate the Market

– Increasing population, rapid urbanization, and positive developments in the countrys economic conditions have resulted in a rise in residential construction in the country. In addition, the governments white land tax initiative to address the countrys housing shortage is further expected to increase the residential construction in the country.

– According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the countrys population to expected to increase by 30.7% between 2010 and 2030. This is anticipated to boost the demand for new residential buildings.

– Additionally, the increases in government participation and investments in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and construction sectors so as to expand the countrys economy by reducing the dependence on oil are expected to drive the construction industry. This is expected to drive the market for PVC in Saudi Arabia.

– Implementation of programs, such as the National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020 and the Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, to develop sea ports, railway lines, airports, and manufacturing facilities, are expected to increase the demand for PVC used for infrastructure purposes.

