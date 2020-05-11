Marine Coatings Market Demand, Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook 2020-2025

The Marine Coatings Market Report contains in-depth information on key drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends, and market impact. The Marine Coatings Market report also provides data on the company and operations, information on pricing; branding strategies, and target customers for the Marine Coatings market, list of distributors/traders offered by the company.

Market Overview:

The market for Marine Coatings is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the growing ship building industry in the Asia-Pacific region, along with the increasing production rates of leisure boats and cruise ships around the world.

– Increase in the production of leisure boats & cruise ships and growing ship repairs & maintenance activities are augmenting the growth of the market.

– Stringent government regulations & sluggish growth in shipbuilding activities in few countries are likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Innovations to increase fuel efficiency of ships & reducing emissions are projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.

Top Companies in the Marine Coatings Market: AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Boero Bartolomeo SpA, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd, Engineered Marine Coatings, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Marine Coatings Co. Ltd, KCC, Nippon Paint Marine Coatings Co. Ltd, Pettit Marine Paints, PPG Industries, RPM International, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company and others.

Regional Analysis:

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Marine Coatings market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe, Asia pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa.

The Marine Coatings market report profiles some of the leading players in the global market for the purpose of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the industry as well as the growth opportunities in the market. The report also discusses the strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold on the industry. The business overview and financial overview of each of the companies have been analysed.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Production Activities in the Marine Industry

– Coatings are used for both interior and exterior purposes on yachts and other leisure boats. A significant share of demand comes from the coatings used for yachts.

– Yacht coatings are available in different variants, such as premium topcoats, high-build surfaces, various protective primers, finishing primers, and antifouling paints.

– Further, interior topcoats and wood coatings are used in yachts and other boats as well.

– In addition, cruise travelling has outpaced the general leisure travelling segment with the global cruise passengers estimated to be around 25.8 million and projected to grow to 27.2 million, according to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). This growth is anticipated to continue further, which, in turn, is expected to create a surge in the demand for coatings used for repair and maintenance purposes.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

China Country to Dominate the Asia- Pacific region

– Asia-Pacific is the largest ship producing region in the world, catering to the demand for various types of vessels, ranging from ferries, small boats, fishing vessels, tow and tugboats, to the oil industry vessels, cargo ships, passenger ships, bulk carriers, and container ships.

– In Asia-Pacific, countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, are the leading producers of vessels, while large shipyards also exist in various other nations of the region. China accounts as the largest market for marine coatings, owing to both growing new shipbuilding and repair activities.

– The decline in the shipbuilding industry, and the slowdown of Chinese economy are the roadblocks for the expansion of the marine coatings market.

– Oversupply of ships has disturbed the entire ship-building industry in the country. The government has been trying to cut on subsidizing over-capacity. This has had an impact on marine OEM for building new ships.

– The adoption of green tax by Chinese government, along with other initiatives, to reduce emissions have pushed the coatings companies to adopt high solid, solvent-less and waterborne coatings.

– According to The Cruise Lines International Association estimation, around 300 million Chinese consumers would able to afford cruise trips soon. Also, in the next 10-20 years, the number of Chinese taking cruise ships is expected to surpass even that of the United states travelers annually.

– All the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the cruise industry in China, which in turn is expected to increase the market for marine coatings in the country.

