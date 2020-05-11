Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market Industry Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

The Global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market Report is highly intended to offer robust acumen considering industry to aid a market contender with insightful analysis for Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market size, share, competitive scenario, segments, sub-segments, and dominant industry competitors. The report focuses on the historic and current situation of the market to provide valuable forecast analysis based on sales revenue, global demand, and growth rate of the market.

The global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market is valued at 558.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 849.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Top Key Players: GKN, JTEKT, Eaton, BorgWarner, Magna, DANA, AAM, KAAZ, CUSCO, Quaife, TANHAS, etc.

In automotive applications, a limited slip differential (LSD) is a modified or derived type of differential gear arrangement that allows for some difference in rotational velocity of the output shafts, but does not allow the difference in speed to increase beyond a preset amount. In an automobile, such limited slip differentials are sometimes used in place of a standard differential, where they convey certain dynamic advantages, at the expense of greater complexity.

In the last several years, global market of limited slip differential (LSD) developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 4%. In 2016, global revenue of limited slip differential (LSD) is nearly 466 M USD; the actual production is about 1640 K units.

The research report on the Global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

Segment by Type

Mechanical LSD

Electronic LSD

Other

Segment by Application

SUV & Pickup Truck

Sedan & Hatchback

Other

Regions Are covered By Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market Report

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

