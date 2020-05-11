India Luxury Car Market Global Insights and Trends 2019, Forecasts to 2024

India Luxury Car Market 2019-2024 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the India Luxury Car market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Luxury Car market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Indian luxury car market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

The India Luxury Car market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Volvo Group, Volkswagen Group, Tata Motor Limited, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation among others.

Scope of the Report:

The India luxury car market covers all the latest R&D initiatives, investment done by the government, and vehicle manufacturers across the country.

Key Market Trends:

Luxury SUVs are Witnessing Rapid Growth in the Country

In 2018, the market studied registered a slow growth rate, due to many obstacles, such as growing liquidity pressure, and change in GST rates also impacted the sales of luxury cars in the country. However, despite the slow growth rate, the sales of luxury SUVs have increased. For instance;

– BMWs locally-assembled SUV range contributed over 50% to its overall sales, with strong demand for the X3. It also confirmed that the new X4 and X7 may be locally assembled at its Chennai plant.

– Mercedes also witnessed a significant demand and sales for its GLC-class SUV.

– Volvo had the biggest growth among the luxury car manufacturers. The companys new line-up of SUVs is being more successful.

