India Industrial Aerosol Market Growth Opportunities by Regions, Type and Application; Trends Forecast

By 2024, the Indian industrial aerosol market is predicted to be valued at $761.6 million, progressing at a 3.9% CAGR during 201­9­–2024.

Based on application, the market was dominated by the paints category, which held a 41.3% sales volume share, in 2018. During the forecast period, the sales volume of aerosol-based paints in the country would grow at a 5.4% CAGR, to 36.3 million units.

The growth of the automotive aftermarket of India is forecast to drive the demand for paints, containing aerosols, to cover scratches and other minor deformities on vehicles due to accidents. Further, the surging automobile production in the country is driving the industrial aerosol market in India by raising the demand for aerosol-based paints. Apart from maintaining the vehicles’ aesthetics, aerosol products are also used for lubrication, engine degreasing, and friction and wear reduction.

Following paints, maintenance was the second-largest application area in the industrial aerosol market of India in 2018, contributing a sales volume of 22.1 million units. This is owing to the rising demand for products with aerosol for the maintenance of machines in factories, which is also a key driver for the market growth. Aerosol-based products are primarily used in the manufacturing industry for the cleaning and degreasing of tools. These processes help in ensuring optimum manufacturing capacities by keeping the machines and tools in a good shape.

India Industrial Aerosol Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Application

Cleaning Engine cleaners Tire cleaners Carpet cleaners Electronic cleaners Others

Maintenance De-Icer Anti-Fog Silicone Others

Paints

