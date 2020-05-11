Identity and Access Management Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

Kay Dee Market Insights has instigated a research report on ‘Global Identity and Access Management Market’ The market has been scrutinized on multiple segments, for instance; By Solution, By Deployment Model and By Application. The research report encompasses rigorous analysis of market dynamics, trends, opportunities and further, which are mushrooming the Identity and Access Management market intercontinentally. This research report is also pivoting on the current competitiveness present in the market.

The report offers market size and structure of the overall industry based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise. Global Identity and Access Management market was held at USD 9.3 Billion in 2017 and is expected to garner USD XX Billion by the end of 2023. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.4% from 2018 to 2023.

Market Summary:

Global Identity and Access Management market research report is fractionated into segments, like:, By Solution, By Deployment Model and By Application. The Solution segment is further dissected into sub-segments; Provisioning, Password Management, Directory Services, Advanced Authentication, Single Sign-On, Audit, Compliance and Governance. Among Identity and Access Management Solution, Provisioning, Identity and Access Management segment managed a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is foreseeable to reach at a valuation of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, swelling at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the predicted period.

Based on the Deployment Model, the market is fragmented into On-premise, Cloud. In Deployment Model segment, On-premise segment contributed around XX% market share of the Identity and Access Management market in 2018. The segment is poised to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the projected interval. In addition to this, the Application segment is made-up of BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Education, Public Sector and Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Others. segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Region-wise, the market has been fractioned into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include IBM Corporation, Symantec, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., Gemalto, Crossmatch, Okta, Inc., Oracle, CA Technologies, OpenText Corp., Ping Identity, ForgeRock, OneLogin, Inc., Net IQ, HID Global Corporation, Dell, Inc, Other Major Key Players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Identity and Access Management market by the following segments:

– Solution

– Deployment Model

– Application

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & African Identity and Access Management market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table Of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Identity and Access Management Market

3. Global Identity and Access Management Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Identity and Access Management Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Identity and Access Management Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Solution

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Solution

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Solution

9.4. Provisioning

9.5. Password Management

9.6. Directory Services

9.7. Advanced Authentication

9.8. Single Sign-On

9.9. Audit, Compliance and Governance

10. Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Deployment Model

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Deployment Model

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Deployment Model

10.4. On-premise

10.5. Cloud

11. Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

11.4. BFSI

11.5. IT & Telecom

11.6. Healthcare

11.7. Education

11.8. Public Sector and Utilities

11.9. Manufacturing

11.10. Retail

11.11. Others

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Identity and Access Management Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Solution

12.2.2. By Deployment Model

12.2.3. By Application

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Identity and Access Management Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Solution

12.3.2. By Deployment Model

12.3.3. By Application

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Identity and Access Management Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Solution

12.4.2. By Deployment Model

12.4.3. By Application

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5. Latin America Identity and Access Management Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.1. By Solution

12.5.2. By Deployment Model

12.5.3. By Application

12.5.4. By Country

12.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023

12.6. Middle East & Africa Identity and Access Management Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.1. By Solution

12.6.2. By Deployment Model

12.6.3. By Application

12.6.4. By Geography

12.6.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

12.6.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

12.6.4.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

12.6.4.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Market Share of Key Players

13.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Identity and Access Management Market

13.3. Company Profiles

13.3.1. IBM Corporation

13.3.1.1. Product Offered

13.3.1.2. Business Strategy

13.3.1.3. Financials

13.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

13.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis

13.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments

13.3.2. Symantec

13.3.3. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

13.3.4. Gemalto

13.3.5. Crossmatch

13.3.6. Okta, Inc.

13.3.7. Oracle

13.3.8. CA Technologies

13.3.9. OpenText Corp.

13.3.10. Ping Identity

13.3.11. ForgeRock

13.3.12. OneLogin, Inc.

13.3.13. Net IQ

13.3.14. HID Global Corporation

13.3.15. Dell, Inc

13.3.16. Other Major & Niche Players

Continue:

