Global Release Management Market 2019 -2024

Release management is the process of managing, planning, scheduling and controlling a software build through different stages and environments; including testing and deploying software releases.

Scope of the Report:

The global Release Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Release Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Release Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Release Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Micro Focus

Atmosera

ServiceNow

Freshworks

CA Technologies

BMC Software

bpm’online

JanBask

Sumo Logic

Project Open

Vision Helpdesk

Global Vox

Nexthink

EasyVista

Grolimund + Partner

Symphony SUMMIT

Coupa

Cutover

ObjectGears

Avocado Consulting

SKS Solutions

BroadSource

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Major Release

Minor Release

Emergency Release

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Table of Contents

1 Release Management Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Release Management

1.2 Classification of Release Management by Types

1.2.1 Global Release Management Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Release Management Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Major Release

1.2.4 Minor Release

1.2.5 Emergency Release

1.3 Global Release Management Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Release Management Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Large Enterprises

1.3.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

1.4 Global Release Management Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Release Management Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Release Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Release Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Release Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Release Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Release Management Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Release Management (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Micro Focus

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Micro Focus Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Atmosera

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Atmosera Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ServiceNow

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ServiceNow Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Freshworks

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Freshworks Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 CA Technologies

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CA Technologies Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 BMC Software

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 BMC Software Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 bpm’online

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 bpm’online Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 JanBask

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 JanBask Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Sumo Logic

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Sumo Logic Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Project Open

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Project Open Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Vision Helpdesk

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Vision Helpdesk Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Global Vox

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Global Vox Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Nexthink

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Nexthink Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 EasyVista

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 EasyVista Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Grolimund + Partner

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Grolimund + Partner Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Symphony SUMMIT

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Symphony SUMMIT Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 Coupa

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 Coupa Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Cutover

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Cutover Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 ObjectGears

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 ObjectGears Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 Avocado Consulting

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Avocado Consulting Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 SKS Solutions

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 SKS Solutions Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 BroadSource

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Release Management Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 BroadSource Release Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

