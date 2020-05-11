Global Precision Air Conditioning Market 2019 -2024

In most server rooms “close control air conditioning” systems, also known as PAC (precision air conditioning) systems, are installed. These systems control temperature, humidity and particle filtration within tight tolerances 24 hours a day and can be remotely monitored. They can have built-in automatic alerts when conditions within the server room move outside defined tolerances.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for precision air conditioning in the market of telecommunication, internet and cloud that is expected to drive the market for more advanced precision air conditioning. Growth in government budgets in the smart cities, increasing of precision industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, development of economy and the convenience of precision air conditioning will drive growth in China market

The worldwide market for Precision Air Conditioning is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Precision Air Conditioning in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vertiv

Envicool

Canatal

Airsys

YMK

Gree

Guangdong Shenling

Stulz

Renovoair

Hisense

Guangdong Jirong

iTeaQ

Blackshields

Uniflair

Euroklimat

Mitsubishi Electric

EATON

HAIRF

Haier

Dantherm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Indoor Air Conditioning

Outdoor Air Conditioning

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Computer Room and Data Center

Telecom Equipment Room and Shelter

Hospitals and Health Areas

Industrial Cleanroom

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Precision Air Conditioning market.

Chapter 1, to describe Precision Air Conditioning Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Precision Air Conditioning, with sales, revenue, and price of Precision Air Conditioning, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Precision Air Conditioning, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Precision Air Conditioning market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Precision Air Conditioning sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Precision Air Conditioning Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Indoor Air Conditioning

1.2.2 Outdoor Air Conditioning

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Computer Room and Data Center

1.3.2 Telecom Equipment Room and Shelter

1.3.3 Hospitals and Health Areas

1.3.4 Industrial Cleanroom

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Vertiv

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Vertiv Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Envicool

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Envicool Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Canatal

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Canatal Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Airsys

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Airsys Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 YMK

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 YMK Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Gree

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Gree Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Guangdong Shenling

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Guangdong Shenling Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Stulz

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Stulz Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Renovoair

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Renovoair Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Hisense

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Hisense Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Guangdong Jirong

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Guangdong Jirong Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 iTeaQ

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 iTeaQ Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Blackshields

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Blackshields Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Uniflair

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Uniflair Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Euroklimat

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Euroklimat Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Mitsubishi Electric

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Mitsubishi Electric Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 EATON

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 EATON Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 HAIRF

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 HAIRF Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Haier

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Haier Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 Dantherm

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Precision Air Conditioning Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Dantherm Precision Air Conditioning Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………

