Global Performance Testing Market 2019 -2024

Performance Testing is defined as a type of software testing to ensure software applications will perform well under their expected workload.

Scope of the Report:

The global Performance Testing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Performance Testing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Performance Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Performance Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Micro Focus

QualiTest

ThinkSys

ScienceSoft

Orient Software

QASource

A1QA

Indium

e-testing

Load Impact

QA InfoTech

Sogeti

Cigniti

AFourTech

Codoid

Sun Technologies

Kualitatem

Planit

Geekflare

RTTS

Invensis

QualityLogic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Load Testing

Stress Testing

Scalability Testing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Web App

Mobile App

Table of Contents

1 Performance Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Performance Testing

1.2 Classification of Performance Testing by Types

1.2.1 Global Performance Testing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Performance Testing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Load Testing

1.2.4 Stress Testing

1.2.5 Scalability Testing

1.3 Global Performance Testing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Performance Testing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Web App

1.3.3 Mobile App

1.4 Global Performance Testing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Performance Testing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Performance Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Performance Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Performance Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Performance Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Performance Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Performance Testing (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Micro Focus

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Micro Focus Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 QualiTest

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 QualiTest Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 ThinkSys

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 ThinkSys Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 ScienceSoft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ScienceSoft Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Orient Software

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Orient Software Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 QASource

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 QASource Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 A1QA

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 A1QA Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Indium

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Indium Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 e-testing

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 e-testing Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Load Impact

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Load Impact Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 QA InfoTech

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 QA InfoTech Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Sogeti

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Sogeti Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Cigniti

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Cigniti Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 AFourTech

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 AFourTech Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Codoid

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Codoid Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Sun Technologies

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Sun Technologies Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 Kualitatem

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 Kualitatem Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Planit

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Planit Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Geekflare

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Geekflare Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 RTTS

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 RTTS Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 Invensis

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Invensis Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 QualityLogic

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Performance Testing Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 QualityLogic Performance Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………

