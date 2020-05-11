Global Ortho Cresol Market 2019 -2024

Ortho Cresol is an organic compound with the formula CH3C6H4(OH). It is widely used intermediate in the production of other chemicals. It is a derivative of phenol and is an isomer of p-cresol and m-cresol.

Scope of the Report:

Ortho Cresol is an important chemical intermediate, there are two main methods to produce o-cresol including extraction process (coal tar as material) and synthesis process (phenol and methanol as materials). In order to decrease the cost and increase the profit, the extraction process now is mainly adopted to produce o-cresol. In 2017, about 60.86% of the global production was produced by extraction process. O-Cresol can be applied into many fields such as resin, herbicides, disinfectant and others, the resin is the main applied field in the world. In 2017, 26138 MT was used to synthesize resin, taking 46.01% of the global production.

The worldwide market for Ortho Cresol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ortho Cresol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1810469

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sasol

Atul

LANXESS

SABIC

R?TGERS Group

Deepak Novochem Technologies

Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

JFE Chemical

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Nanjing Datang Chemical

Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

Yueyang Xingchang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Extraction Process

Synthesis Process

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Resin

Herbicides

Disinfectant

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ortho Cresol market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ortho Cresol Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ortho Cresol, with sales, revenue, and price of Ortho Cresol, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ortho Cresol, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Ortho Cresol market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ortho Cresol sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ortho Cresol Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Extraction Process

1.2.2 Synthesis Process

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Resin

1.3.2 Herbicides

1.3.3 Disinfectant

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sasol

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sasol Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Atul

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Atul Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 LANXESS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 LANXESS Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 SABIC

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SABIC Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 R?TGERS Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 R?TGERS Group Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Deepak Novochem Technologies

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Deepak Novochem Technologies Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Nantong Xingchen Synthetic Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 JFE Chemical

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 JFE Chemical Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Juye Runjia Chemical

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Juye Runjia Chemical Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Nanjing Datang Chemical

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Nanjing Datang Chemical Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Chengjiang Pharmaceutical Science and Technology Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Yueyang Xingchang

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Ortho Cresol Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Yueyang Xingchang Ortho Cresol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald