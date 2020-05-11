Global Functional Testing Market 2019 -2024

Functional testing is a quality assurance process and a type of black-box testing that bases its test cases on the specifications of the software component under test.

Scope of the Report:

The global Functional Testing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Functional Testing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Functional Testing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Functional Testing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Micro Focus

Testlio

Cigniti

Crowdsourced

Orient Software

Thinksys

ScienceSoft

e-Zest

QA InfoTech

Infostretch

Indium

Test Triangle

Testhouse

Sun Technologies

Testbytes

Automation Consultants

QualityLogic

Planit

Test Insane Technologies

QA Consultants

IDS Logic

XBOSoft

Kumaran

Applause

Trigent

UVJ

Flatworld Solutions

Evon Technologies

Softsol

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Manual

Automated

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Web App

Mobile App

Table of Contents

1 Functional Testing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Testing

1.2 Classification of Functional Testing by Types

1.2.1 Global Functional Testing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Functional Testing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Manual

1.2.4 Automated

1.3 Global Functional Testing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Functional Testing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Web App

1.3.3 Mobile App

1.4 Global Functional Testing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Functional Testing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Functional Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Functional Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Functional Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Functional Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Functional Testing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Functional Testing (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Micro Focus

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Micro Focus Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Testlio

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Testlio Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Cigniti

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cigniti Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Crowdsourced

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Crowdsourced Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Orient Software

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Orient Software Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Thinksys

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Thinksys Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 ScienceSoft

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ScienceSoft Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 e-Zest

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 e-Zest Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 QA InfoTech

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 QA InfoTech Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Infostretch

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Infostretch Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Indium

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Indium Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Test Triangle

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Test Triangle Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Testhouse

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Testhouse Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Sun Technologies

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Sun Technologies Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Testbytes

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Testbytes Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Automation Consultants

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Automation Consultants Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 QualityLogic

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 QualityLogic Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Planit

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Planit Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Test Insane Technologies

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Test Insane Technologies Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 QA Consultants

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 QA Consultants Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 IDS Logic

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 IDS Logic Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 XBOSoft

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 XBOSoft Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.23 Kumaran

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Product A

2.23.2.2 Product B

2.23.3 Kumaran Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.24 Applause

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Product A

2.24.2.2 Product B

2.24.3 Applause Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.25 Trigent

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.25.2.1 Product A

2.25.2.2 Product B

2.25.3 Trigent Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.26 UVJ

2.26.1 Business Overview

2.26.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.26.2.1 Product A

2.26.2.2 Product B

2.26.3 UVJ Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.27 Flatworld Solutions

2.27.1 Business Overview

2.27.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.27.2.1 Product A

2.27.2.2 Product B

2.27.3 Flatworld Solutions Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.28 Evon Technologies

2.28.1 Business Overview

2.28.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.28.2.1 Product A

2.28.2.2 Product B

2.28.3 Evon Technologies Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.29 Softsol

2.29.1 Business Overview

2.29.2 Functional Testing Type and Applications

2.29.2.1 Product A

2.29.2.2 Product B

2.29.3 Softsol Functional Testing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

