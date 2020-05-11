Global Electric Water Pumps Market 2019 -2024

Electric water pump is activated by battery and motor only on demand for cooling. The just function minimizes the load on engine.

Scope of the Report:

In the future, the technology of Electric Water Pumps will be more and more mature, and the application regions will expand, it will have larger market share in the automotive battery. The future price will have great relationship with the power and frequency. China will be a potential market.

The worldwide market for Electric Water Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 1060 million US$ in 2024, from 710 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Electric Water Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Continental

Aisin

KSPG

Gates

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

12V EWP

24V EWP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Engine

Turbocharger

Battery

Others

