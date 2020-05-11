Global Dental Handpieces Industry 2019-2025: Market Size, Manufacturers, Application, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Report
The Global Dental Handpieces market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during 2018 to 2025. Increase in incidences of dental disorders, and rise in the number of dental clinics, are factors driving the dental hand pieces market across the world. However, high costs of devices and presence of alternative methods such as laser techniques are some of the major factors hindering the growth of the market.
Product Type:
Air-driven Handpieces
Electric Handpieces
Hybrid air-electric Handpieces
Product End User:
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Product Speed:
Low-speed Handpieces
High-speed Handpieces
No. of Pages: 121 & Key Players: 10
International Companies Analyzed in this Report are:-
Dentsply Sirona (US)
KaVo Dental (Germany)
NSK Ltd. (Japan)
Being Foshan Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.(China)
Dentatus (US)
ACTEON Group (UK)
Medidenta International Inc.(US)
…
Target Audience:
Traders, Importers, and Exporters
Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors
Research and Consulting Firms
Government and Research Organizations
Associations and Industry Bodies
Dental Handpieces market report also analyzes the major geographic regions for the market as well as the major countries for the market in these regions. The regions and countries covered in the study include:-
North America: The U.S., Canada, Mexico
South America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica
Europe: The U.K., Germany, Italy, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark
APAC: China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong
Middle East and Africa: Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia
Key Benefits of the Report:
Global, and regional, Types, Application market size and their forecast from 2015-2025
Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
Analysis on Key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market
Research Methodology
The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Route of administration of molecule, spending were taken into consideration.
We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:
Original Manufacturer,
Supplier,
Distributors,
Government Body & Associations, and
Research Institute
There are Chapters to thoroughly display the Dental Handpieces market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.
Introduction
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Global Dental Handpieces Market Overview
Global Dental Handpieces Market by Product Type
Global Dental Handpieces Market by Speed
Global Dental Handpieces Market by End User
Global Dental Handpieces Market by Region
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles
Key Insights
