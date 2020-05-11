Global Chargeable Flexible Battery Market 2019 -2024

Flexible batteries are batteries, both primary and secondary, that are designed to be conformal and flexible and rechargeable, unlike traditional rigid and non-chargeable batteries. The increasing interest in portable and flexible electronics has led to the development of chargeable flexible batteries which can be implemented in products such as smart cards, wearable electronics, novelty packaging, flexible displays and transdermal drug delivery patches.

Scope of the Report:

The main production regions are Europe, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, which account for 10.59%, 25.03%, 54.38% and 10.00% market share respectively in 2018. The main driver factor is the growing demand for wearable devices. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region due to the major wearable devices are produce in China, Korea and Southeast Asia. In the future, China will be the largest demand country of chargeable flexible battery in the world.

The worldwide market for Chargeable Flexible Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 36.4% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 45 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Chargeable Flexible Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

ProLogium

STMicroelectronics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

<0.25 mm

0.25~0.38 mm

>0.38 mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wearable Devices

IoT (Cards)

Medical

Others

…………..

