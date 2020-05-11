Global Athletic Footwear Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2023
Kay Dee Market Insights has instigated a research report on ‘Global Athletic Footwear Market’ The market has been scrutinized on multiple segments, for instance; By product, By Sports, By Hiking Shoes, By Backpacking Shoes, By Distribution Channel and By Demography. The research report encompasses rigorous analysis of market dynamics, trends, opportunities and further, which are mushrooming the Athletic Footwear market intercontinentally. This research report is also pivoting on the current competitiveness present in the market.
North America and Europe will be the leading regions for the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the Athletic Footwear market while Latin America needs to work on its economic scenario to fulfil the region's growing need.
Market Summary:
Global Athletic Footwear market research report is fractionated into segments, like:, By product, By Sports, By Hiking Shoes, By Backpacking Shoes, By Distribution Channel and By Demography. The Product segment is further dissected into sub-segments; Aerobics Shoes, Atheleisure Shoes, Running Shoes, Walking Shoes. Among Athletic Footwear product, Aerobics Shoes, Athletic Footwear segment managed a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is foreseeable to reach at a valuation of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, swelling at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the predicted period.
Based on the Sports, the market is fragmented into Baseball Shoes, Basketball Shoes, Soccer Shoes, Tennis Shoes, Cricket Shoes, Other Sports Shoes. In Sports segment, Baseball Shoes segment contributed around XX% market share of the Athletic Footwear market in 2018. The segment is poised to form a market value of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, by masking a CAGR of XX% over the projected interval. In addition to this, the Hiking Shoes segment is made-up of Trekking Boots, Rugged Boots, Seasonal Boots, Specialty Boots, Mountaineering Boots. segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the Backpacking Shoes segment is made-up of Approach Shoes, Technical Shoes. segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the Distribution Channel segment is made-up of Shoe Stores, Sports and athletic good stores, Specialty Apparels Stores, Online Stores, Others. segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024. In addition to this, the Demography segment is made-up of Kids, Women, Men. segment was worth USD XX Billion in 2018 and is envisioned to reach USD XX Billion by 2024, progressing at a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.
Region-wise, the market has been fractioned into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Nike, Inc., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Skechers USA Inc., Puma SE., ASICS Corporation., Under Armour, Inc., Wolverine Worldwide Inc, VF Corporation., FILA Korea, Ltd., Woodland Worldwide., Saucony, LLC., Other Major Key Players.
Research Scope and Deliverables:
– Research Methodology & Executive Summary
– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities
– Market Size and Forecast Projections
– Competitive Analysis
– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market
– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities
– Porter’s Five Force Analysis
Market Segmentation Analysis:
Industry report analyses the Athletic Footwear market by the following segments:
– By product,
– By Sports,
– By Hiking Shoes,
– By Backpacking Shoes,
– By Distribution Channel
– By Demography
Geographic Market Analysis:
The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & African Athletic Footwear market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.
Table Of Content:
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Athletic Footwear Market
3. Global Athletic Footwear Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Athletic Footwear Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Global Athletic Footwear Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)
9. Global Athletic Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product
9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product
9.4. Aerobics Shoes
9.5. Atheleisure Shoes
9.6. Running Shoes
9.7. Walking Shoes
10. Global Athletic Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Sports
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Sports
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Sports
10.4. Baseball Shoes
10.5. Basketball Shoes
10.6. Soccer Shoes
10.7. Tennis Shoes
10.8. Cricket Shoes
10.9. Other Sports Shoes
11. Global Athletic Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Hiking Shoes
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Hiking Shoes
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Hiking Shoes
11.4. Trekking Boots
11.5. Rugged Boots
11.6. Seasonal Boots
11.7. Specialty Boots
11.8. Mountaineering Boots
12. Global Athletic Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Backpacking Shoes
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Backpacking Shoes
12.3. BPS Analysis, By Backpacking Shoes
12.4. Approach Shoes
12.5. Technical Shoes
13. Global Athletic Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
13.4. Shoe Stores
13.5. Sports and athletic good stores
13.6. Specialty Apparels Stores
13.7. Online Stores
13.8. Others
14. Global Athletic Footwear Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography
14.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography
14.4. Kids
14.5. Women
14.6. Men
15. Geographical Analysis
15.1. Introduction
15.2. North America Athletic Footwear Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.2.1. By Product
15.2.2. By Sports
15.2.3. By Hiking Shoes
15.2.4. By Backpacking Shoes
15.2.5. By Distribution Channel
15.2.6. By Demography
15.2.7. By Country
15.2.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user
15.2.7.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User
15.2.7.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.2.7.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million 2017-2023
15.3. Europe Athletic Footwear Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.3.1. By Product
15.3.2. By Sports
15.3.3. By Hiking Shoes
15.3.4. By Backpacking Shoes
15.3.5. By Distribution Channel
15.3.6. By Demography
15.3.7. By Country
15.3.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
15.3.7.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
15.3.7.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.3.7.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.3.7.5. France Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.3.7.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.3.7.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.3.7.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.3.7.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.4. Asia Pacific Athletic Footwear Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023
15.4.1. By Product
15.4.2. By Sports
15.4.3. By Hiking Shoes
15.4.4. By Backpacking Shoes
15.4.5. By Distribution Channel
15.4.6. By Demography
15.4.7. By Country
15.4.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
15.4.7.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
15.4.7.3. China Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.4.7.4. India Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.4.7.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.4.7.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.4.7.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.4.7.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.4.7.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.4.7.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
15.4.7.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.5. Latin America Athletic Footwear Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.5.1. By Product
15.5.2. By Sports
15.5.3. By Hiking Shoes
15.5.4. By Backpacking Shoes
15.5.5. By Distribution Channel
15.5.6. By Demography
15.5.7. By Country
15.5.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country
15.5.7.2. BPS Analysis, By Country
15.5.7.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.5.7.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.5.7.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million, 2017-2023
15.6. Middle East & Africa Athletic Footwear Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.6.1. By Product
15.6.2. By Sports
15.6.3. By Hiking Shoes
15.6.4. By Backpacking Shoes
15.6.5. By Distribution Channel
15.6.6. By Demography
15.6.7. By Geography
15.6.7.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography
15.6.7.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography
15.6.7.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.6.7.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.6.7.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
15.6.7.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million) 2017-2023
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share of Key Players
16.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global Athletic Footwear Market
16.3. Company Profiles
16.3.1. Nike, Inc.
16.3.1.1. Product Offered
16.3.1.2. Business Strategy
16.3.1.3. Financials
16.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis
16.3.1.5. Market Share Analysis
16.3.1.6. Key Achievements & Developments
16.3.2. New Balance Athletics, Inc.
16.3.3. Skechers USA Inc.
16.3.4. Puma SE.
16.3.5. ASICS Corporation.
16.3.6. Under Armour, Inc.
16.3.7. Wolverine World Wide Inc.
16.3.8. VF Corporation.
16.3.9. FILA Korea, Ltd.
16.3.10. Woodland Worldwide.
16.3.11. Saucony, LLC.
16.3.12. Other Major & Niche Players
Continue:
