Dibutyl Maleate Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook to 2025

The global dibutyl maleate (DBM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Dibutyl Maleate (DBM) is a colorless liquid with a characteristics “ester” odor. It is used as a comonomer in vinyl and acrylic emulsions polymerizations for paints and adhesives.

– The major factors driving the market studied include growing paints and coatings industry in Asia-Pacific.

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

– Inks & Coatings application do dominate the market during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the Dibutyl Maleate (DBM) Market: Baoji Jinbaoyu Technology Co., Ltd., Celanese Corporation, ChemService, Inc., City Chemical LLC, Hangzhou Qianyang Technology Co.,Ltd, LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd., Nayakem, Polynt, Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., VWR International, LLC, WeiFang Tuoshi Chemical Co., Ltd and others.

Regional Analysis:

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Dibutyl Maleate (DBM) market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe, Asia pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Inks & Coatings Application

– Dibutyl Maleate is also called as Maleic Acid or Dibutyl ester is a colorless liquid with an ester-like odor.

– It is used as an intermediate for the production of inks and coatings application.

– It is used in the manufacturing of paints to give it high flexibility, stability to water and ultra-violate light, besides a higher adherence.

– Growing construction activities in developing countries has been boosting the demand for paints and coatings in recent times.

– This increasing demand for coatings is expected to boost the demand for Dibutyl Maleate in coatings applications in coming years.

China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific Region

– The demand for Dibutyl Maleate in China is expected to rise at a great pace due to the increase in demand in various application such as coatings, plasticizers, adhesives among others.

– Asia-Pacific region is the largest producer and consumer of paints & coatings across the globe. The region is home for global manufacturers like Nippon Paints, Kansai Paints, Asian Paints, etc.

– China produces more than half of the Asia-Pacific coatings, and is home to more than 10,000 paint companies, among which local producers occupies more than half of the domestic paint market share.

– The country also one of the top producers of adhesives globally. The government is also encouraging foreign countries to invest in the country.

– Furthermore, countries such as India and Japan have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for dibutyl maleate market over the forecast period.

