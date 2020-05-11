Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Global Research and Analysis 2020 to 2025

The Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Report contains in-depth information on key drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends, and market impact. The Consumer Appliance Coatings Market report also provides data on the company and operations, information on pricing; branding strategies, and target customers for the Consumer Appliance Coatings market, list of distributors/traders offered by the company.

Market Overview:

The market for consumer appliance coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing home-appliance industry, and increased awareness of eco-friendly products.

– Technological advancements are likely to act as an opportunity.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as India, China, etc.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744905/consumer-appliance-coatings-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=Instanews&Mode=PK67

Top Companies in the Consumer Appliance Coatings Market: AkzoNobel N.V, Axalta Coatings System, LLC, Dulux Australia, Evonik, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jotun, Kansai Paints, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company., Tiger Drylac U.S.A and others.

Regional Analysis:

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Consumer Appliance Coatings market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe, Asia pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa.

The Consumer Appliance Coatings market report profiles some of the leading players in the global market for the purpose of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the industry as well as the growth opportunities in the market. The report also discusses the strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold on the industry. The business overview and financial overview of each of the companies have been analysed.

Browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091744905/consumer-appliance-coatings-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=Instanews&Mode=PK67

Key Market Trends:

Epoxy Polyesters (PE) Coatings Dominates the Market

– Polyesters are used for both internal and exterior products, but the exact specification is tailored to the particular application.

– PE coatings are the basis of most internal applications of pre-painted metal. Often the coatings can be the same as the basic exterior polyesters, but many variations are used.

– Several indoor applications are subject to greater scrutiny than exterior applications, therefore, high-quality aesthetics are important, and are often coupled with good formability, for forming into specific parts, and a high degree of scratch resistance

– All of these properties can be available in polyester coatings, which are used in highly decorative applications, such as the front panels of electronic appliances, and functional applications, such as ducting, thereby, propelling the demand for epoxy-polyester coatings.

– The aforementioned factors are likely to increase the demand for the consumer appliance coatings market over the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the worl’s largest market for consumer appliances and the domestic manufacturers dominate in the region.

– Rapidly rising living standards and a large number of new households have resulted in an increase in the consumption of consumer appliances coatings.

– Furthermore, the newer applications of consumer appliance coatings, such as fluoropolymer coatings, will offer numerous opportunities for the growth of the global consumer appliance coatings market.

– A growing interest in energy and water efficiency appliances will drive the market for consumer appliances coatings in the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected])

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research reports to industries, organizations or even individuals with an aim of helping them in their decision making process. MarketInsightsReports provides and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald