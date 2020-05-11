Bio-Organic Acid Market Status, Global Demand and Supply 2020 to 2025

Market Overview:

The market for bio-organic acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are stringent regulations over conventional organic acids, growing demand for bio-based polymer in healthcare.

– Shifting focus on eco-friendly products is likely to act as an opportunity.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in countries such as India, China, etc.

The Bio-Organic Acid Market Report contains in-depth information on key drivers, opportunities, challenges, industry trends, and market impact. The Bio-Organic Acid Market report also provides data on the company and operations, information on pricing; branding strategies, and target customers for the Bio-Organic Acid market, list of distributors/traders offered by the company.

Top Companies in the Bio-Organic Acid Market: BASF SE, BioAmber Inc, Braskem, Cargill, Incorporated, Corbion, Dairen Chemical Corporation, DSM, GC Innovation America, Genomatica, GF Bio-chemicals, Metabolix, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, NatureWorks LLC, Novozymes, Royal Cosun and others.

Regional Analysis:

The report also provides a regional analysis of the Bio-Organic Acid market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Canada), Europe, Asia pacific (China, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa.

The Bio-Organic Acid market report profiles some of the leading players in the global market for the purpose of an in-depth study of the challenges faced by the industry as well as the growth opportunities in the market. The report also discusses the strategies implemented by the key companies to maintain their hold on the industry. The business overview and financial overview of each of the companies have been analysed.

Key Market Trends:

Bio-lactic Acid Segment to Dominate the Market Growth

– Lactic acid (2-hydroxypropanoic acid) is a natural organic acid used in various industries, including food and non-food industries, such as the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. It is used in the production of oxygenated chemicals, plant growth regulators and special chemical intermediates. The demand for lactic acid has increased considerably due to its wide range of applications. Presently, lactic acid can be produced either by chemical synthesis or by microbial fermentation.

– Lactic acid is majorly used to produce Poly Lactic Acid (PLA). The market for lactic acid in Europe has depicted stable growth and is expected to portray the same trend over the forecast period. Growing demand for PLA in packaging applications, especially food packaging, is anticipated to drive the demand for lactic acid in the European market.

– A growing number of polymer applications and stringent regulations overuse of conventional plastic products in various end-use applications are anticipated to boost the demand for PLA in the region.

– This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the lactic acid market

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market Growth

– Though Europe is the largest regional market for global bio-organic acid, Asia-Pacific is also an important market as it represents the fastest-growing regional market.

– The increasing demand from healthcare, food & beverage, and textile industries of countries, like China, India, Thailand, and Korea are, in turn, providing a great opportunity for the bio-organic acid market to continue its fast pace of growth.

– Moreover, since the product is an intermediate and is bio-degradable in nature, it has been widely accepted by the industries for various purposes, such as polymer resins.

– The large market size, with its huge growth in the Asia-Pacific region, is instrumental in the expansion of the global bio-organic acid market.

