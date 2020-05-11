Argentina Whey Protein Market Insights, Demands and Business Growth 2019 to 2023

Argentina Whey Protein Market 2019-2024 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Argentina Whey Protein market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Whey Protein market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Argentina whey protein market is expected to reach 12.9 Billion by 2023 registering a CAGR of 7.2%, during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023.

The Argentina Whey Protein market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Arla Foods, American Dairy Products Institute, Glanbia Nutritionals, Dairy Products 1, FrieslandCampina, Cargill, Agropur MSI,LLC, DMK Group, Fontera Co-Operative Group, Hilmar Cheese Company among others.

Whey is a liquid material procured from manufacturing of cheese. It is a mixture of beta-lactoglobulin, immunoglobins, bovine serum albumin, and alpha-lactalbumin. Whey protein can be of three primary types: whey protein concentrate (WPC), whey protein isolate (WPI), and hydrolyzed whey protein (HWP). It has come a long way from being a by-product to becoming one of the highly sophisticated industries functioning in food/food derivatives segment today.

Key Market Trends:

Market Dynamics

Dairy, infant formula and bakery markets have experienced a consistent growth in Argentina. However, an increased demand for dairy ingredients/ alternatives and recombined milk was witnessed in the country over the past 5 years. This, aided by the consumer shift towards balanced and healthy diets, resulted in a demand for supplementary/ high quality proteins. The gap was filled in by whey protein due to its high popularity in the western world and wide-spread benefits in clinical nutrition and weight management.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald