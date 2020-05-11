2020 Trending : Parking Meters Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2026

Los Angeles, United State, 10 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Parking Meters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Parking Meters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Parking Meters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Parking Meters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Parking Meters Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Parking Meters Market : Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International, Worldwide Parking, Inc.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/927813/global-parking-meters-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Parking Meters Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Parking Meters Market Segmentation By Product : Parking Meters, Parking Kiosks

Global Parking Meters Market Segmentation By Application : Government Institutions, Hospitals, Parks, Transit Systems, Malls & Stadiums, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Parking Meters Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Parking Meters Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Parking Meters market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Why to Buy this Report?

Market Size Forecasts : The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Parking Meters market size in terms of value and volume

: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Parking Meters market size in terms of value and volume Market Trend Analysis : Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Parking Meters market growth

: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Parking Meters market growth Future Prospects : The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Parking Meters market

: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Parking Meters market Segmental Analysis : Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report

: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report Regional Analysis : This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions

: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Parking Meters market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Parking Meters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Parking Meters

1.2 Parking Meters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Parking Meters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Parking Meters

1.2.3 Parking Kiosks

1.3 Parking Meters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Parking Meters Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Government Institutions

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Parks

1.3.5 Transit Systems

1.3.6 Malls & Stadiums

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Parking Meters Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Parking Meters Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Parking Meters Market Size

1.4.1 Global Parking Meters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Parking Meters Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Parking Meters Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Parking Meters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Parking Meters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Parking Meters Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Parking Meters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Parking Meters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Parking Meters Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Parking Meters Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Parking Meters Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Parking Meters Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Parking Meters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Parking Meters Production

3.4.1 North America Parking Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Parking Meters Production

3.5.1 Europe Parking Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Parking Meters Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Parking Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Parking Meters Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Parking Meters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Parking Meters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Parking Meters Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Parking Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Parking Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Parking Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Parking Meters Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Parking Meters Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Parking Meters Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Parking Meters Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Parking Meters Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Parking Meters Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Parking Meters Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Parking Meters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Parking Meters Business

7.1 Cale Access AB

7.1.1 Cale Access AB Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cale Access AB Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 CivicSmart, Inc.

7.2.1 CivicSmart, Inc. Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 CivicSmart, Inc. Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 IPS Group, Inc.

7.3.1 IPS Group, Inc. Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 IPS Group, Inc. Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 LocoMobi Inc

7.4.1 LocoMobi Inc Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 LocoMobi Inc Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

7.5.1 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 METRIC Group Ltd

7.6.1 METRIC Group Ltd Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 METRIC Group Ltd Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Parkeon S.A.S.

7.7.1 Parkeon S.A.S. Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Parkeon S.A.S. Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Parking BOXX

7.8.1 Parking BOXX Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Parking BOXX Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 POM Inc.

7.9.1 POM Inc. Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 POM Inc. Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Ventek International

7.10.1 Ventek International Parking Meters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Parking Meters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Ventek International Parking Meters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Worldwide Parking, Inc.

8 Parking Meters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Parking Meters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Parking Meters

8.4 Parking Meters Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Parking Meters Distributors List

9.3 Parking Meters Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Parking Meters Market Forecast

11.1 Global Parking Meters Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Parking Meters Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Parking Meters Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Parking Meters Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Parking Meters Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Parking Meters Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Parking Meters Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Parking Meters Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Parking Meters Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Parking Meters Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Parking Meters Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Parking Meters Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Parking Meters Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Parking Meters Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Parking Meters Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Parking Meters Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

Request Customization of Report : https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/927813/global-parking-meters-market

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald