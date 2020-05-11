2019 Papua New Guinea Long Term Oil, Products and Chemicals Storage Market Outlook Report-Supply, Demand of Gasoline, LPG, Diesel, Fuel Oil, Planned Storage Terminals, Investments, Competition and New Opportunities to 2025

Papua New Guinea oil storage industry report is a complete study focusing on oil, chemicals and petroleum products storage infrastructure, demand and near to long term future of Papua New Guinea market.

Demand for both crude oil and refined products in witnessing strong growth across Papua New Guinea. “In particular, with fluctuations in oil and product prices, countries are developing adequate storage facilities. In addition, government is also assessing strategic petroleum reserves and supply options. Surge in economic activity and growth in construction and transportation demand are driving demand for petroleum products in the country. New storage construction activities are also likely to witness significant progress over the near term future.

New petroleum product consumption mix is emerging in Papua New Guinea, forcing traders and refiners to equip adequate storage facilities for uninterrupted and efficient supply chain system. In this context, the leading industry publisher has released its 10th version of “Papua New Guinea Long-term Oil Storage outlook report”, offering analysis on Papua New Guinea midstream oil and gas markets. The Papua New Guinea oil storage report provides detailed insights into emerging market trends, new dynamics, shifting strategies and the future role of Papua New Guinea in global and regional storage markets.

The Papua New Guinea report is a comprehensive research work covering details of Papua New Guinea storage infrastructure, key operators, production, consumption and trading of major petroleum products, volumes and values, current and planned terminal details and competitive scenario. At the asset level, terminal wise capacity is forecast to 2022.

Details of all operational and planned oil, chemicals and product storage terminals in the country including start up, location, tanks, capacity, operator, commodity, owners and capex details are included in the research work. Further, terminal by terminal capacity outlook of each storage terminal is provided in the historic and forecast period.

The Papua New Guinea research work also presents detailed outlook of Papua New Guinea gasoline, diesel, LPG, fuel oil consumption and production, together with trends and challenges of investing in Papua New Guinea market. In addition, details of storage assets, prices are provided. Further, demographic, economic outlook of Papua New Guinea together with latest storage industry developments are covered in detail.

Table of Contents

1.

1.1. List of Tables

1.2. List of Figures

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Market Snapshot, 2018

2.2. Papua New Guinea Oil Products and Chemicals Storage Capacity Forecast, MMcm, 2007- 2025

2.3. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Capital Investment (CAPEX) Forecast, $ Million, 2016- 2022

2.4. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Market Structure, 2017

3. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Strategic Analysis Review, 2018

3.1. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Market- SWOT Analysis

3.1.1. Key Strengths

3.1.2. Key Weaknesses

3.1.3. Potential Opportunities

3.1.4. Potential Threats

3.2. Emerging Oil Storage Trends and Factors Shaping Future of Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Markets, 2018- 2025

3.3. Key Strategies formulated by Oil Storage Players in Papua New Guinea

4. Papua New Guinea Crude Oil Market Analysis and Outlook

4.1. Papua New Guinea Proven Oil Reserves, 2005- 2017

4.2. Papua New Guinea Gross Oil Production Forecast, 2007- 2025

4.3. Papua New Guinea Crude Oil Demand Forecast, 2007- 2025

4.4. Role of Oil in Papua New Guinea Primary Energy Demand, 2007- 2025

5. Papua New Guinea Petroleum Products Production Outlook

5.1. Papua New Guinea Motor Gasoline Production Outlook, 2005- 2017

5.2. Papua New Guinea Diesel/ Gasoil Production Outlook, 2005- 2017

5.3. Papua New Guinea Fuel Oil Production Outlook, 2005- 2017

5.4. Papua New Guinea Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) Production Outlook, 2005- 2017

6. Papua New Guinea Petroleum Products Consumption Outlook

6.1. Papua New Guinea Motor Gasoline Consumption Outlook, 2005- 2017

6.2. Papua New Guinea Diesel/ Gasoil Consumption Outlook, 2005- 2017

6.3. Papua New Guinea Fuel Oil Consumption Outlook, 2005- 2017

6.4. Papua New Guinea Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) Consumption Outlook, 2005- 2017

7. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Capacity Outlook to 2022

7.1. Country wise Oil Products and Chemicals Storage Capacity Outlook, MMcm, 2007- 2022

7.2. Terminal wise Oil Products and Chemicals Storage Capacity Outlook, MMcm, 2007- 2022

8. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Infrastructure Details

8.1. Papua New Guinea- Operational Oil, Products and Chemicals Storage Details

8.1.1. Start Up

8.1.2. Location

8.1.3. Operator

8.1.4. Owners and Ownership Details

8.1.5. Tanks

8.1.6. Products Stored

8.1.7. Tank size Range

8.1.8 Capital Expenditure

8.1.9. Capacity Details

9. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Market Investment Opportunities to 2022

9.1. Planned Oil, Products and Chemicals Storage Project Details in Papua New Guinea

9.2. Proposed Oil, Products and Chemicals Storage Project Details in Papua New Guinea

9.3. Expansion Plans of Active Oil Terminals in Papua New Guinea

10. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Capex and Construction Details

10.1. Capex and Construction Details of Planned Oil Storage Terminals in Papua New Guinea

10.2. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Industry Capital Investment Forecast, $ Million, 2016- 2022

11. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Market Benchmarking

11.1. Overall Ranking of Papua New Guinea and Peer Markets

11.2. Supply Index

11.3. Infrastructure Index

11.4. Competitive Index

11.5. Growth Index

12. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Market- Competitive Landscape

12.1. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Market Share by Company (%), 2018

12.2. Net weighted Oil, Products and Chemicals Storage Capacity Outlook by Company, MMcm, 2007- 2022

13. Papua New Guinea Demographic and Economic Outlook

13.1. Papua New Guinea Map, Location and Coastline Details

13.2. Papua New Guinea GDP Forecast, 2007- 2025

13.3. Papua New Guinea Population Forecast, 2007- 2025

13.4. Papua New Guinea Total Investments (% of GDP) Forecast, 2007- 2025

14. Company Profiles of Leading Oil Storage Companies in Papua New Guinea

14.1. Company A

14.1.1. Business Description

14.1.2. SWOT Analysis

14.1.3. Financial Analysis

14.2. Company B

14.2.1. Business Description

14.2.2. SWOT Analysis

14.2.3. Financial Analysis

14.3. Company C

14.3.1. Business Description

14.3.2. SWOT Analysis

14.3.3. Financial Analysis

15. Papua New Guinea Oil Storage Industry News and Recent Developments

16. Appendix

16.1. About Us

16.2. Sources and Methodology

16.3. Contact Us

16.4. Disclaimer

