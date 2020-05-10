Termite Bait Systems Market 2019: Analysis And Forecast By The Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Bayer, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, Rentokil Initial, Spectrum Brands Inc., Ensystex, Rollins Inc., Terminix, Arrow Exterminators And Others
Market Analysis: Global Termite Bait Systems Market
Global Termite Bait Systems Market is set to witness a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, raising the initial estimated value from USD 257.3 million in 2019 to an estimated value of USD 407.01 million by 2026. This is due to the increasing prevalence of termites in buildings.
Key Market Competitors: Global Termite Bait Systems Market
The Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Bayer, Sumitomo Chemical, Syngenta, Rentokil Initial, Spectrum Brands Inc., Ensystex, Rollins Inc., Terminix, Arrow Exterminators.
Competitive Analysis: Global Termite Bait Systems Market
The Global Termite Bait Systems Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Termite Bait Systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers: Global Termite Bait Systems Market
Termite bait systems are environmentally safe and can be applied conveniently which help in driving the market growth
Change in climatic conditions has increased the prevalence of termites which has increased the demand for termite reduction systems. This trend is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints: Global Termite Bait Systems Market
High initial cost and installation of termite bait systems is acting as one of the major market restraints
Lack of awareness about the benefits of termite bait systems is also acting as a market restraint as most of the population is aware about the chemical solutions for termites
Segmentation: Global Termite Bait Systems Market
By Termite Type
o Subterranean termites, Dampwood termites, Drywood termites, Others
Conehead termites
Desert termites
By Station Type
o In-ground, Above-ground
By Application
o Commercial & Industrial, Residential, Agriculture & livestock farms
o Others
Forestry
Storage
Transport facilities
By Geography
o North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa
