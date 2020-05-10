Plastic-Free Packaging Market 2019: Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Impact of Drivers, Key Vendors, Types, Applications, Forecast by Focusing Companies WestRock Company; EnviGreen; Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd; Beatson Clark; ALL PACKAGING COMPANY

This Plastic-Free Packaging market report endows with a far-reaching survey of key players in the market which is based on a range of objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization. One of the sections in the report covers the evaluation of probabilities of the new investment projects and overall research conclusions are offered. Thus, the transparent, truthful and extensive market information and data included in this global industry report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Global plastic-free packaging market is expected to rise register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased concerns regarding the environment which has restricted the adoption of plastic products while the demand for its alternatives is on the rise.

Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market By Material (Metal, Paper, Glass, Others), Packaging Product (Pouches, Boxes, Tubes, Blisters & Strips, Bottles & Jars, Cartons, Trays, Cans), End-Use (Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Products), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market

Plastic-free packaging is the category of packaging products and services which do not utilize plastics or plastic-based substances in the entire end-use product. These packaging offerings are environmental friendly, reusable, recyclable and biodegradable/compostable which promote the environmental health. The packaging products utilize materials varying from metals, glass, paper, paperboard, wood and others.

Top Key Players:

Rawlings & Son (Bristol) Ltd;

WestRock Company;

EnviGreen;

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd;

Beatson Clark;

ALL PACKAGING COMPANY;

Zumbiel Packaging;

Ardagh Group S.A.;

HUBER Packaging Group GmbH;

MW Creative Ltd;

Biogreen Bags;

Alcoa Corporation;

Nestlé;

Amcor plc;

Sulapac Oy;

BALL CORPORATION;

Crown;

Sonoco Products Company;

Reynolds and Sirane Ltd

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of premium products such as cosmetics & personal care which generally utilize glass packaging is expected to foster growth of the market

Presence of strict norms and regulations regarding the usage of plastics from the various authorities is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of several distribution channels and increased e-commerce adoption for purchases is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Development of biodegradable and sustainable packaging products from raw materials such as corn starch and mushroom roots is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Cost-effective nature of plastic packaging products along with the prevalence of them being lightweight and durable are factors restricting the growth of the market

Better marketing practices associated with the plastic packaging products is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Nestlé announced the launch of new packaging offering that will be utilized in the company’s “YES!” brand of snack bars. The packaging is made from specially designed coated paper which is recyclable. The product will be launched for the U.K. and European region. The launch of these products with a recyclable packaging offering will increase the awareness regarding the availability of plastic-free packaging resulting in increased demand.

In April 2019, LICKALIX Ltd. announced the launch of a plastic-free compostable packaging offering, becoming the world’s first “ice treat” company to do so. The packaging is designed for decomposing without any external modifications and will decompose by itself in a dustbin by 12 weeks. It is also marine compostable, these organic features of the packaging is a strategy that the company has adopted due to their products being organic and natural.

Customize report of “Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of

Material

Packaging Product

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Material

Metal

Paper

Glass

Others

By Packaging Product

Pouches

Boxes

Tubes

Blisters & Strips

Bottles & Jars

Cartons

Trays

Cans

By End-Use

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Consumer Products

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Plastic-Free Packaging Market

Global plastic-free packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plastic-free packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

