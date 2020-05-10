Penetrating Oil Market Structure, Industry Inspection, And Forecast

Global Penetrating Oil Market: Overview

Penetrating oil is a low-viscosity oil. It is also known as penetrating fluid. Penetrating oil can easily enter the narrow/thin spaces between the threads of any two parts. As such, it is usually used to free mechanical parts (like bolts and nuts) which are rusted, so that they can be detached. It is also used as a corrosion stopper or general-purpose lubricant. However, usage of penetrating oils as a cleaner or general-purpose lubricant is usually not advisable as these oils are comparatively volatile. As a result of this property, majority of the penetrating oil evaporates in a short lengths of time, leaving behind little residual lubricant. Other applications of penetrating oil include gardening purposes and household repair tasks, reducing friction on metal-stringed musical instruments, removing chewing gum, and as adhesive stickers.

Earlier, penetrating oil was the commonly used wood floor finish option. However, with the discovery of polyurethane and its numerous applications, usage of penetrating oil has somewhat diminished. Polyurethanes are mixtures of synthetic resins that form a protective coating on the floor surface. However, a different trend has emerged with finishes recently. During the past few years, there has been a subtle shift from traditional polyurethane finishes toward oiled finishes. This shift in trend can be primarily ascribed to the continuing consumer demand for green products and processes. Polyurethane finish systems when applied on top of a wood floor creates a wear layer upon which people can stand. While, penetrating fluid completely integrates itself into the wood. Moreover, few penetrating fluids might also contain hardening agents which create a finish system that can soak into the wood and harden it. As such, penetrating oil have better durability than polyurethane. Thus, consumer preference has shifted toward usage of penetrating oils, as they offer high quality. This is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities to the penetrating oil market across the globe.

However, the need for frequent maintenance and care of Penetrating Oil Market, depending on the location of its application, is expected to hinder the growth of the penetrating oil market.

The penetrating oil market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the penetrating oil market can be divided into industrial grade and food grade. Based on application, the penetrating oil market can be segregated into plumbing, marine, automotive, construction, agriculture, and others.

In terms of region, the global penetrating oil market can be split into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global penetrating oil market in 2016, closely followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America is anticipated to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period. Currently, the U.S. accounts for the leading share of the penetrating oil market. The country is anticipated to remain the largest market for penetrating oil during the forecast period. In terms of high growth potential Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly growing market for penetrating oil in the next few years. Furthermore, increase in demand for Penetrating Oil Market as a flooring material, coupled with the rapid rise in need for penetrating oil in marine and agriculture applications, is anticipated to drive the penetrating oil market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the penetrating oil market include OKS Spezialschmierstoffe, Anti-Seize Technology, Rocol, Lubrication Engineers, Setral Chemie, Recoil, LPS Laboratories, Electrolube, Anti-Seize Technology, ITW, Whitmore, Miller-Stephenson, and 3-IN-ONE.

