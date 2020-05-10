Optical Fiber Market to Account for US$ 36.99 Bn in 2027 – CAGR of 12.8%

Latest market study on “Optical Fiber Market to 2027 by Type (Step Indexed Optical Fiber and Graded Indexed Optical Fiber); Mode (Single Mode and Multi-Mode); Composition (Glass & Plastic); End-User (Broadcast, Telecommunication & IT, Industrial, Medical, Defense and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Optical Fiber market is estimated to reach US$ 36.99 billion by 2027 from US$ 11.30 billion in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Corning Incorporated

2. Prysmian Group

3. Yangtze Optical Fiber And Cable Co. Ltd.

4. Fiberhome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd.

5. Finisar Corporation

6. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

7. Hengtong Group Co., Ltd.

8. Nexans SA

9. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

10. ZTT Group

The Optical Fiber market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience significant growth and adoption rate in the years to come. One of the major reasons for high adoption of optical fibers is that it provides the end-users ease of deployment along with flexibility for high scalability. Developing digital ecosystem and high growth of data, as well as developing economies are providing ample opportunities for the players operating in the global optical fiber market. Digital ecosystem creates a splurge of huge amounts of data transfer that is possible only after availability of higher bandwidths. Optical fibers on account of their high bandwidth provisioning capabilities become an ideal tool for data transfers.

Increasing demand for network updation

One of the prime factors that are driving the demands for optical fiber cables is the growing needs for fast and improved networking and network services and growing penetration of broadband connections among developed and developing countries. Governments of various countries worldwide have laid their stress on the reach of high speed internet services in urban and rural areas of their countries. A fiber optic cable ensures maximum reach out of services with very less attenuations, higher bandwidths and greater reliability over longer distances as a result of which three has been a meteoric rise in its implementations in various corners of the globe.

Complicated legal proceeding involved with deployment of optical fiber

The implementations of optical fiber networks across the country involves consent of various governing bodies to be taken beforehand. Most commonly, the fiber optic networks are laid along the railway lines and therefore involve prior permissions from the railroad authority of the country. A proper lookout over the concerns can help in faster implementations of optical fiber cables and boost the market.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Optical Fiber market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Optical Fiber market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Optical Fiber market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Optical Fiber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

