Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market To Increase At A CAGR 10.2% Through 2024

Advancing the prenatal care services provided across the globe has become an uphill battle for medical practitioners and drugmakers. Fortunately, this struggle is being eased by active participation of parents from all around the world in protecting the health of their soon-to-be-born babies through prenatal disease detection methods. Noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) procedures are, hence, being rapidly adopted, which is prompting healthcare service providers to increase their focus on such prenatal diagnosis & screening services.

Persistence Market Research recently published its study on the global market for noninvasive prenatal testing, which projects the market to bring in US$ 1,447.2 Mn revenues by the end of 2024.

At present, Persistence Market Research values the global noninvasive prenatal testing market at just over US$ 665 Mn, and expects the market to incur revenue growth at an impressive 10.2% CAGR. According to the report, titled “Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2024,” the global demand for noninvasive prenatal testing will keep surging on the account of rising innovations in prenatal screening products.

Nevertheless, stringent usage regulations and records of drug abuse are expected to curb the growing adoption of noninvasive prenatal testing to some extent.

A majority of these companies are based in the US, which is why North America is projected to procure an average 60% of global NIPT revenues through 2024. The demand for noninvasive prenatal testing will also be more in Asia-Pacific, and the region’s NIPT market is looking at an opportune US$ 18 Mn increment in 2017 over 2016. Europe’s noninvasive prenatal testing revenues, on the other hand, will also grow aggressively – registering a 10% CAGR during the forecast period.

The report reveals that a considerable share of global NIPT revenues will be derived from higher preference to panel 1 test type. Adoption of panel 1 noninvasive prenatal testing has been projected to rise, bringing in over US$ 850 Mn revenues by the end of 2024. On the hand, global revenues from panel 2 tests are anticipated to soar at a healthy CAGR of 9.7%. Correspondingly, hospitals will remain the largest end-users of noninvasive prenatal testing throughout the forecast period. In the due course of this period, hospitals will not only account for half of global NIPT market value, but will also exhibit revenue growth at highest CAGR of 11.1%.

