Laboratory Furniture Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Mott Manufacturing Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2027

The Major players profiled in this report include Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Mott Manufacturing Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labconco, Köttermann GmbH, Diversified Woodcrafts, Inc, Esco Micro Pte Ltd., NuAire, Shimadzu RIKA Corporation, Baker, Yamato Scientific co., ltd., Terra Universal. Inc., Labtec LLC, A.T. Villa, Inc., Symbiote, PSA Laboratory Furniture, LOC SCIENTIFIC, Teclab, others

Global Laboratory Furniture Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Laboratory Tables, Laboratory Stools & Chairs, Laboratory Storage Cabinets, Pedestal Laboratory Furniture, Laboratory IPS Units, Lab Bench, Fume Hood, Accessories, Others),

End-Users (School & College Laboratory, Medical Laboratory),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Application (Education, Government, Industry, Research, Pharmaceutical)

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Laboratory Furniture Market

Laboratory furniture market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1,199.98 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a CAGR of 4.07% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing number of greener labs is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Laboratory furniture is specially designed to support experiments that are conducted in a laboratory, while at the same time being able to resist the harsh conditions of the laboratory environment. Some of the common types of laboratory furniture are laboratory tables, laboratory IPS unit, lab bench, laboratory storage cabinets, pedestal laboratory furniture and others.

Increasing usage of environmental friendly material for the production of laboratory furniture is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand for modular lab furniture, increasing usage of 3D visualization services by manufacturers to decrease the furniture design & layout errors, growing demand for ergonomic furniture and increasing government spending on education and laboratory will further raise the demand for the laboratory furniture in the market.

Heavy tariffs and high cost of the real estates are some of the factors hampering the growth of the laboratory furniture market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Laboratory Furniture Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the laboratory furniture report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

