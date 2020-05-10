IT Robotic Automation Market: Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Key Players to 2023

Kay Dee Market Insights has instigated a research report on ‘Global IT Robotic Automation Market’ The market has been scrutinized on multiple segments, for instance; Type. The research report encompasses rigorous analysis of market dynamics, trends, opportunities and further, which are mushrooming the IT Robotic Automation market intercontinentally. This research report is also pivoting on the current competitiveness present in the market.

The IT Robotic Automation market is segmented based on the type of end users (hospitals, laboratory, independent physicians and clinics), screening type (laboratory, genetic, imaging, biopsy, and endoscopy) and application type (lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal). North America and Europe will be the leading regions for the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the IT Robotic Automation market while Latin America needs to work on its economic scenario to fulfil the region’s growing need for cancer diagnosis.

Market Summary:

Global IT Robotic Automation market research report is fractionated into segments, like:, Type. The Type segment is further dissected into sub-segments; Tools- (Model Based, Process Based), Services – (Professional – Consulting, Integration &Development, BPO, Training). Among IT Robotic Automation product, Permanent IT Robotic Automation segment managed a market value of USD XXX Billion in 2018 and is foreseeable to reach at a valuation of USD XXX Billion by the end of 2024, swelling at a compound annual growth rate of XX% over the predicted period.

Region-wise, the market has been fractioned into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. At present, Asia Pacific is the prominent market, holding XX% of the global market share. The competitive landscape of the market has been examined vigorously in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include Blue Prism, Be Informed B.V., Appian, IPSoft, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., Infosys Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Atos SE, Capgemini, Genfour, Genpact Ltd., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Inc., UiPath SRL and Other Major Key Players.

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the IT Robotic Automation market by the following segments:

– Type

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers exhaustive analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & African IT Robotic Automation market. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report.

Table Of Content:

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global IT Robotic Automation Market

3. Global IT Robotic Automation Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global IT Robotic Automation Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global IT Robotic Automation Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

9. Global IT Robotic Automation Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Type

9.4. Tools

9.4.1. Model Based

9.4.2. Process Based

9.5. Services

9.5.1. Professional

9.5.1.1. Consulting

9.5.1.2. Integration &Development

9.5.1.3. BPO

9.5.2. Training

10. Geographical Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America IT Robotic Automation Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Country

10.2.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

10.2.2.2. BPS Analysis, By End-User

10.2.2.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.2.2.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3. Europe IT Robotic Automation Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.1. By Type

10.3.2. By Country

10.3.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.3.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.3.2.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.5. France Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.3.2.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4. Asia Pacific IT Robotic Automation Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.1. By Type

10.4.2. By Country

10.4.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.4.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.4.2.3. China Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.4. India Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.4.2.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Latin America IT Robotic Automation Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.1. By Type

10.5.2. By Country

10.5.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

10.5.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

10.5.2.3. Brazil Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2.4. Mexico Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5.2.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Middle East & Africa IT Robotic Automation Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.1. By Type

10.6.2. By Geography

10.6.2.1. Market Attractiveness, By Geography

10.6.2.2. BPS Analysis, By Geography

10.6.2.3. GCC Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2.4. North Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2.5. South Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6.2.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Size (USD Million), 2017-2023

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Share of Key Players

11.2. Market Positioning of Major Players in Global IT Robotic Automation Market

11.3. Company Profiles

11.3.1. Blue Prism

11.3.2. Be Informed B.V.

11.3.3. Appian

11.3.4. IPSoft, Inc.

11.3.5. Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

11.3.6. Infosys Limited

11.3.7. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

11.3.8. Atos SE

11.3.9. Capgemini

11.3.10. Genfour

11.3.11. Genpact Ltd.

11.3.12. Automation Anywhere, Inc.

11.3.13. Sutherland Global Services, Inc.

11.3.14. UiPath SRL

11.3.15. Other Major & Niche Players

Continue:

