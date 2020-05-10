Isostatic Graphite Market – Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2025 | TMR

Isostatic graphite Market, also known as isomolded graphite, is a fine grain carbon material. The name isostatic graphite originates from the manufacturing process which is Cold Isostatic Pressing (CIP) In this process graphite is isostatically pressed from all the sides. This provides the material characteristics such as high strength, high density and isotropic homogeneity. These graphite are used in a variety of applications in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Isostatic graphite market offers properties such as strong thermal stability, low expansion ratio, good chemical resistance, good machinability, and excellent electrical conductivity.

Increase in demand for isostatic graphite market in the semiconductor industry and extensive use of these materials in the photovoltaic sector are factors driving the isostatic graphite market. This is prompting companies to increase production of these materials. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for isostatic graphite in the near future.

The global isostatic graphite market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture Isostatic Graphite materials. Development of new manufacturing processes of isostatic graphite and applications is estimated to propel the Isostatic Graphite market. However, threat of substitution from other graphite materials is projected to inhibit the Isostatic Graphite market.

Based on application, the isostatic graphite market can be divided into electrode, high temperature applications, electrical discharge machining, polysilicon production, silicon crystal, frictional products, parts & components, and others. The electrode segment of the isostatic graphite market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to increasing demand from emerging economies such as India and China.

In terms of end-use industry, the isostatic graphite market can be divided into metal, photovoltaic, electrical & electronics, automotive, industrial, and others. The electrical & electronics segment of the isostatic graphite market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the rise in demand for Isostatic Graphite materials in electrical discharge machining applications.

Prominent players operating in the global isostatic graphite market include Baofeng Five-star Graphite, Mersen Group, Nippon Graphite Industries, Co, and SGL Carbon SE.