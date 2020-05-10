According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global Haptic Touchscreen Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Haptic Touchscreen industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Haptic Touchscreen market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global Haptic Touchscreen market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Haptic Touchscreen market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The haptic touchscreen market is expected to grow from US$ 6.34 billion in 2016 to US$ 20.48 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.92% between 2017 and 2025.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

2. Immersion Corporation

3. Johnson Electric Group

4. Microchip Technology, Inc.

5. ON Semiconductor

6. Precision Microdrives Limited

7. SMK Corporation

8. Senseg Ltd.

9. Texas Instruments Incorporated

10. Ultrahaptics

Key trend which will predominantly effect the haptic touchscreen market in coming year includes rising adoption of consumer electronics with additional features for visually impaired. The Haptic technology changed the way human interact with screens of smartphone, tablets, watches, and mouse pads of laptop which can help user bring the sensation of texture, vibration, and motion to those interactions. Besides this, haptic technology also assistances visually impaired people in order to get a better understanding of their surroundings. The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day and a simple share and sync application

Haptic touchscreen technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries such as medical, ARVR, digital advertising and others. Also, there are several companies in the market that are investing in development of haptic touchscreen technologies to introduce better and efficient solutions for enhanced user experience.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Haptic Touchscreen market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Haptic Touchscreen market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Haptic Touchscreen market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Haptic Touchscreen market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

