Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Report 2019 – Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2027

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2027

The Major players profiled in this report include DaVinci, PAX Labs, Inc., Ghost Herbal Concepts Ltd., Vapium, STORZ & BICKEL, Apollo AirVape, Grenco Science, Inc., Vape Elevate among other domestic and global players

Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type (Convection Vaporizers, Conduction Vaporizers),

Charger Type (USB, Micro USB),

Temperature Control (Fixed, Variable),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market

Handheld marijuana vaporizers market will grow at a growth rate of 23.11% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Legal sale of herb is expected to enhance the demand for the handheld marijuana vaporizers in the market.

Increasing usage of marijuana vaporizers for medical and other legalized purposes is expected to enhance the demand for the market. Some of the other factors such as increasing usage of electronic smoking devices, rising awareness about the health benefits of handheld vaporizers as compared to smoking, and legalization of marijuana is various countries will also accelerate the demand for the handheld marijuana vaporizers in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

In some countries, strict rules and norms are there associated with the usage of marijuana which is expected to hamper the market growth.

This handheld marijuana vaporizers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size and category, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the handheld marijuana vaporizers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to dominate the handheld marijuana vaporizers in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing legalization of herb in some part and rising prevalence of population who smoke weed to overcome anxiety and depression.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2027]

4.2 By Application [2013-2027]

4.3 By Region [2013-2027]

5 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

Customization Available: Global Handheld Marijuana Vaporizers Market

