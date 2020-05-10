Hair Color Products Market Future Growth with Top Players Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal Paris, COMBE, AVEDA CORP., Kao Corporation, Hoyu Co., Ltd

The Hair Color Products business document is a whole background analysis of the industry which includes an estimation of the parental market. The report consists of remarkable data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Thus, for better decision making and thriving business growth, the data and information covered in this market report is very imperative. This market report has CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2019 – 2026 for the market. Hair Color Products market report consists of information about historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Global hair color products market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing beauty awareness among population and rising demand for natural hair colors are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Hair Color Products Market By Product Type (Powder Hair Color\Hair Dye, Crème Form, Bleachers, Highlighters, Tone-On-Tone Colorants, Other), Usage (Permanent Hair Color, Semi-Permanent Hair Color, Temporary Hair Color, Hair Highlights and Bleach), Composition (Organic/Natural/Herbal, Chemical), Distribution Channel (Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Online Retail, Department Stores, Others), End- User (Women, Men), Formulation (TDS/TD Formulation, PPD Formulation, Other), Application (Total Grey Coverage, Roots Touch-Up, Highlighting, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Hair Color Products Market

Hair color is a compound which is applied on hair whose main function is to add color to them. They are majorly used to hide the grey air, highlight some selected part of the hair, and restores the original care and to make the hair more attractive. This can be done by both professionals or at home. These hair colors are either uses natural, organic and herbal ingredients or uses chemicals.

Top Key Players:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

L’Oréal Paris,

COMBE,

AVEDA CORP.,

Kao Corporation,

Hoyu Co., Ltd,

Godrej Consumer Products Limited,

Mcilpack Inc,

Prem Henna,

Indus Valley,

OJYA Natural,

EXIM INDIA COSMETICS COMPANY,

Impressions Cosmetic,

Berina Professionals.,

Color Mate,

MADISON REED, INC,

Streax,

Teluca Inc,

Indus Valley.,

Sapphire Finpro International.,

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of hair color products by aging population will drive the market growth

Rising urbanization and changing lifestyle will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing trend of hair highlighting will also propel the market growth

Increasing concern about hair health will also contribute as a factor driving this market growth

Market Restraints:

Toxic chemicals causes eye irritation this factor will restrain the market growth

Strict government regulation associated with the use of chemical in production of hair color will also restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, L’Oréal announced the launch of their new at-home product for hair coloring called Color&Co. It offers a hair therapy formula that has been developed specifically for each client. The main aim of the launch of is to provide personalized experience to the customers

In August 2018, L’Oréal announced the acquisition of Logocos Naturkosmetik AG. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the natural ingredients and will be able to provide organic cosmetics in Western Europe. This will strengthen their position in the market and will also expand their portfolio

Market Segmentations:

Global Hair Color Products Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Usage

Composition

Distribution Channel

End-User

Formulation

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Powder Hair Color\Hair Dye

Crème Form

Bleachers

Highlighters

Tone-On-Tone Colorants

Other

By Usage

Permanent Hair Color

Semi-Permanent Hair Color

Temporary Hair Color

Hair Highlights and Bleach

By Composition

Organic/Natural/Herbal

Chemical

By Distribution Channel

Warehouse Clubs

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Variety Stores

Online Retail

Department Stores

Others

By End- User

Women

Men

By Formulation

TDS/TD Formulation

PPD Formulation

Other

By Application

Total Grey Coverage

Roots Touch-Up

Highlighting

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Hair Color Products Market

Global hair color products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hair color products market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

