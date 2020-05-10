Global Rig And Oilfield Mats Market 2019 -2024

This report focuses on Rig and Oilfield Mats. Rig and oilfield mat is a portable platform that can easily carry heavy machinery and also creates clean and safe working environment for workers.

Scope of the Report:

In the future, the growing safety awareness will play an important role in the development of the Rig and Oilfield Mats. In the future, if any company wants to enter into the industry, the new type of product will be an important feature. We forecast that the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market will average grow at of 8.8 % from 2017 to 2025.

The worldwide market for Rig and Oilfield Mats is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 210 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rig and Oilfield Mats in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Newpark Resources Inc

Signature Systems

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

Lister Industries

FD Petrol

Puyang Eurasian Chemical

Quality Mat Company

PortaFloor

MaXXiMaT

Canadian Mat Systems

Canada Rig Mats Ltd.

Buff Lumber

TerraPro

Acre Rig Mats

Rig Mats of America, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Composite Mats

Wood & Metal Mats

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Temporary Roadways

Working Platforms

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Rig and Oilfield Mats market.

Chapter 1, to describe Rig and Oilfield Mats Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Rig and Oilfield Mats, with sales, revenue, and price of Rig and Oilfield Mats, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Rig and Oilfield Mats, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Rig and Oilfield Mats market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rig and Oilfield Mats sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

