Global Retro-Reflective Materials Market 2019 -2024

Retro-reflective material is made using tiny glass beads or microprismatic which reflect light directly back toward its source, from a much wider angle than reflective material. Retro-reflective materials can be incorporated into traffic control signs, clothing, helmets, bike equipment, backpacks or personal safety items .A typical example of Retro-reflectivity is seen when the light from automobile headlights are redirected to the drivers eyes from traffic signs at night.

Scope of the Report:

3M and Avery Dennison are two leading players in the retro-reflective materials market. These two companies hold the market share for 12.98% and 13.09% separately. The giant in this market is focused on expanding its product portfolio and gaining a competitive edge over other players in the retro-reflective materials market.

From the view of region, Asia Pacific is to dominate the global market?especially China which hold a 28.12% market share of the whole market in 2018. The North America and Europe markets are following China take 24.71% and 23.65% separately. The rest market, owing to the rising demand for the construction, traffic and personal safety needs for retro-reflective material will witness a steadily growth during next eight years.

The worldwide market for Retro-Reflective Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 6350 million US$ in 2024, from 4670 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Retro-Reflective Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1810461

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Avery Dennison

Orafol Europe GmbH

DM Reflective

Huarsheng

Coats Group Plc

NCI

Crystal-optech

Paiho Group

Viz Reflectives

Reflomax

Unitika Sparklite

Aura Optical Systems

JRC

Halo Coatings

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Microprismatic

Glass Beads

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Traffic Control & Work Zone

Personal Safety

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Retro-Reflective Materials market.

Chapter 1, to describe Retro-Reflective Materials Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Retro-Reflective Materials, with sales, revenue, and price of Retro-Reflective Materials, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Retro-Reflective Materials, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Retro-Reflective Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Retro-Reflective Materials sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Retro-Reflective Materials Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Microprismatic

1.2.2 Glass Beads

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Traffic Control & Work Zone

1.3.2 Personal Safety

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 3M

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 3M Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Avery Dennison

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Avery Dennison Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Orafol Europe GmbH

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Orafol Europe GmbH Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 DM Reflective

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 DM Reflective Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Huarsheng

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Huarsheng Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Coats Group Plc

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Coats Group Plc Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 NCI

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 NCI Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Crystal-optech

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Crystal-optech Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Paiho Group

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Paiho Group Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Viz Reflectives

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Viz Reflectives Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Reflomax

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Reflomax Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Unitika Sparklite

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Unitika Sparklite Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Aura Optical Systems

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Aura Optical Systems Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 JRC

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 JRC Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Halo Coatings

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Retro-Reflective Materials Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Halo Coatings Retro-Reflective Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald