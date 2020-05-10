Global Metal Products Market 2019 -2024

Metal Products, also called hardware products, which mainly include: fasteners, building materials, hand tools, power tools, keys, locks, hinges, chains, plumbing supplies, electrical supplies, cleaning products, etc.

Scope of the Report:

The China metal products market is expected to reach USD 86836.00 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 6.33% from USD 53144.60 million in 2017. The metal products market is very Fragmented market; key players includes Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, KIN LONG Company, ITW, Gem-Year, Shanghai PMC, ASSA ABLOY Group, Makita Corporation, W?rth, Sata, ARCHIE, Boltun, Jiu Xin Machinery Tools, Great Wall Precision Industrial, Snap-On, Seagull, Qingdao Lip Hing Yeung’s Window & Door, Dongcheng M&E Tools, Shanghai Jetech Tool, Hongbao Hardware, Tajima, Positec Group, KEN Holding, Gedore the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 6% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from Europe and USA.

The worldwide market for Metal Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Metal Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

KIN LONG Company

ITW

Gem-Year

Shanghai PMC

ASSA ABLOY Group

Makita Corporation

W?rth

Sata

ARCHIE

Boltun

Jiu Xin Machinery Tools

Great Wall Precision Industrial

Snap-On

Seagull

Qingdao Lip Hing Yeung’s Window & Door

Dongcheng M&E Tools

Shanghai Jetech Tool

Hongbao Hardware

Tajima

Positec Group

KEN Holding

Gedore

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Tool

Fastener

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Bathroom

Daily Use

Automotive

Manufacture

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Metal Products market.

Chapter 1, to describe Metal Products Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Metal Products, with sales, revenue, and price of Metal Products, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Metal Products, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Metal Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Products sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Metal Products Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hardware

1.2.2 Tool

1.2.3 Fastener

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Construction

1.3.2 Bathroom

1.3.3 Daily Use

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Manufacture

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bosch

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bosch Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Stanley Black & Decker

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Stanley Black & Decker Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 KIN LONG Company

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 KIN LONG Company Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 ITW

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 ITW Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Gem-Year

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Gem-Year Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Shanghai PMC

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Shanghai PMC Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 ASSA ABLOY Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 ASSA ABLOY Group Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Makita Corporation

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Makita Corporation Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 W?rth

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 W?rth Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Sata

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Sata Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 ARCHIE

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 ARCHIE Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Boltun

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Boltun Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Jiu Xin Machinery Tools

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Jiu Xin Machinery Tools Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Great Wall Precision Industrial

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Great Wall Precision Industrial Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Snap-On

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Snap-On Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Seagull

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Seagull Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 Qingdao Lip Hing Yeung’s Window & Door

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 Qingdao Lip Hing Yeung’s Window & Door Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Dongcheng M&E Tools

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Dongcheng M&E Tools Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Shanghai Jetech Tool

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Shanghai Jetech Tool Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 Hongbao Hardware

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Hongbao Hardware Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 Tajima

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Tajima Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 Positec Group

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 Positec Group Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.23 KEN Holding

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Product A

2.23.2.2 Product B

2.23.3 KEN Holding Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.24 Gedore

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Metal Products Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Product A

2.24.2.2 Product B

2.24.3 Gedore Metal Products Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

…………..

