Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market 2019 -2024

Hyperimmune globulin is similar to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) except that it is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides “passive” immunity to the patient against an agent. This is in contrast to vaccines that provide “active” immunity. However, vaccines take much longer to achieve that purpose while hyperimmune globulin provides instant “passive” short-lived immunity. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously.

Scope of the Report:

Hyperimmune globulin is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides “passive” immunity to the patient against an agent. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously.

The worldwide market for Hyperimmune Globulins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 82 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hyperimmune Globulins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request for Sample with [email protected]https://www.researchtrades.com/request-sample/1810464

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CSL Behring

Grifols

Biotest

Kedrion

CBPO

Emergent (Cangene)

Kamada

CNBG

Hualan Bio

Shanghai RAAS

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

ADMA Biologics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins

Rabies Immunoglobulins

Tetanus Immunoglobulins

Rho(D) Immunoglobulins

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government Institutions

Private Sector

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hyperimmune Globulins market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hyperimmune Globulins Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hyperimmune Globulins, with sales, revenue, and price of Hyperimmune Globulins, in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2017 and 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hyperimmune Globulins, for each region, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Hyperimmune Globulins market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hyperimmune Globulins sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hyperimmune Globulins Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins

1.2.2 Rabies Immunoglobulins

1.2.3 Tetanus Immunoglobulins

1.2.4 Rho(D) Immunoglobulins

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Government Institutions

1.3.2 Private Sector

1.3.3 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 CSL Behring

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 CSL Behring Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Grifols

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Grifols Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Biotest

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Biotest Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kedrion

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kedrion Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 CBPO

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CBPO Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Emergent (Cangene)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Emergent (Cangene) Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Kamada

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Kamada Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 CNBG

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 CNBG Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Hualan Bio

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Hualan Bio Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Shanghai RAAS

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Shanghai RAAS Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 ADMA Biologics

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 ADMA Biologics Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……………

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us:

call us : +1 6269994607 (US)/+91 7507349866 (IND)

skype id: researchtradescon

Email: [email protected]

web: www.researchtrades.com

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald